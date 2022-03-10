Lakhimpur Kheri seat, Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: BJP's Yogesh Verma leads

Current counting trends show that Yogesh Verma of BJP is leading in the Lakhimpur Kheri Assembly seat. While Utkarsh Verma Madhur of SP is on the second number.

In the Assembly election in 2017, Verma had won against Madhur. The seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

Voting in this Assembly constituency took place on February 23, 2022. This year, 12 candidates are contesting from the constituency

The constituency is a part of the Kheri parliamentary constituency and falls under the Kheri district. The counting of votes, which began at 8 am today, is currently underway in Uttar Pradesh.

Assembly polls were held in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases.