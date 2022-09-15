Lakhimpur Kheri murders: Rahul Gandhi invokes Bilkis Bano case to attack BJP

Bano was gang-raped during the Godhra riots.

Senior Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the BJP over the Lakhimpur case saying those who facilitated the release of Bilkis Bano's rapists can't protect women.

"The kidnapping and murder of two minor Dalit sisters in Lakhimpur in broad daylight is a very disturbing incident. Women's safety cannot be expected from those facilitating the release of rapists and welcoming them," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Bano was gang-raped during the Godhra riots. The Gujarat government last month released the 11 culprits after having spent over 15 years in jail.

In Lakhimpur, two minor girls were found hanging from a tree. The police today revealed they were raped and strangled to death. The police said six men -- Chotu, Junaid, Sohail, Hafizul, Karimuddin and Arif -- had killed the girls and hanged the bodies to conceal their crime.

Police said the girls weren't abducted as claimed by their mother. They were friends with Sohail and Junaid.

Police said the duo took them to the field on some pretext and then raped them. When the girls asked them to marry them, they allegedly strangled the victims to death. They later called Hafizul, Karimuddin and Arif to help conceal the crime.

On Wednesday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government.

"The killings of two sisters in Lakhimpur (UP) are heart-wrenching. The relatives say that the girls were abducted in broad daylight," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Giving false advertisements in newspapers and television every day does not improve law and order. After all, why are heinous crimes against women increasing in Uttar Pradesh?" the Congress general secretary said.

With inputs from PTI