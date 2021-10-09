Trending#

COVID-19

IPL 2021

Punjab

  1. Home
  2. India


Lakhimpur Kheri case: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra arrested

Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni, has been arrested as he was not cooperating during the interrogation and didn't answer few questions. He will be produced before the court: DIG Upendra Agarwal, Saharanpur


Ashish Mishra

Ashish Mishra | File Photo

Share

Written By

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Oct 9, 2021, 11:09 PM IST

Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni, has been arrested as he was not cooperating during the interrogation and didn't answer few questions. He will be produced before the court: DIG Upendra Agarwal, Saharanpur