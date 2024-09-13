Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Lady Macbeth': West Bengal Governor refuses to share 'any public platform' with CM Mamata Banerjee, know why

This flop took 21 years to make, producers refused to back it; hero sold his house for film, later it earned cult status

Meet actor, who refused Karan Johar film, was 'blacklisted' from industry; then debuted in Rs 200-crore hit, is now...

Anupria Goenka opens up on her intimate scenes with Rahul Bose in Berlin: 'He was so...'

CAT 2024 registrations to end today: Check eligibility, steps to apply and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Jaishankar provides big update on disengagement issues along LAC with China, says...

Jaishankar provides big update on disengagement issues along LAC with China, says...

'Lady Macbeth': West Bengal Governor refuses to share 'any public platform' with CM Mamata Banerjee, know why

'Lady Macbeth': West Bengal Governor refuses to share 'any public platform' with CM Mamata Banerjee, know why

This flop took 21 years to make, producers refused to back it; hero sold his house for film, later it earned cult status

This flop took 21 years to make, producers refused to back it; hero sold his house for film, later it earned cult status

Seven stunning images of the moon captured by NASA 

Seven stunning images of the moon captured by NASA 

9 must-watch Malayalam crime thrillers

9 must-watch Malayalam crime thrillers

8 best films of Hansal Mehta

8 best films of Hansal Mehta

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

'क्लास में सोया नहीं था, बस सोच रहा था' कोर्ट ने मानी टीचर की दलील, दिला दिए 2 करोड़ रुपये

'क्लास में सोया नहीं था, बस सोच रहा था' कोर्ट ने मानी टीचर की दलील, दिला दिए 2 करोड़ रुपये

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

This flop took 21 years to make, producers refused to back it; hero sold his house for film, later it earned cult status

This flop took 21 years to make, producers refused to back it; hero sold his house for film, later it earned cult status

Meet actor, who refused Karan Johar film, was 'blacklisted' from industry; then debuted in Rs 200-crore hit, is now...

Meet actor, who refused Karan Johar film, was 'blacklisted' from industry; then debuted in Rs 200-crore hit, is now...

Anupria Goenka opens up on her intimate scenes with Rahul Bose in Berlin: 'He was so...'

Anupria Goenka opens up on her intimate scenes with Rahul Bose in Berlin: 'He was so...'

HomeIndia

India

'Lady Macbeth': West Bengal Governor refuses to share 'any public platform' with CM Mamata Banerjee, know why

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose further slammed CM Mamata Banerjee, criticising her for the state’s law and order situation. He also likened her to “Lady Macbeth,” asserting that violence is prevalent throughout West Bengal.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 07:22 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

'Lady Macbeth': West Bengal Governor refuses to share 'any public platform' with CM Mamata Banerjee, know why
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, on Thursday, said he will not share any public platform with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in view of people's outcry over the RG Kar hospital impasse.

In a video message, Bose also said he will also socially boycott the chief minister.

"I will not be sharing any public platform with the chief minister. I will take proactive steps against her for violating Constitutional provisions. My role as the Governor will be confined to the Constitutional obligations," Bose said.

"I stand committed to the people of Bengal. I reiterated my commitment to the parents of the victim of RG Kar and also to those who are demonstrating for justice. In my assessment, the government has failed in its duties," he added.

Bose further slammed Mamata Banerjee, criticising her for the state’s law and order situation. He also likened her to “Lady Macbeth,” asserting that violence is prevalent throughout West Bengal.

The governor said he has been issuing instructions under Article 167 of the Constitution to the chief minister for compliance.

He said he had asked Banerjee to hold an emergency Cabinet meeting in the wake of the RG Kar Hospital impasse.

The governor has also asked for a white paper on the government's alleged financial mismanagement.

However, these instructions were not followed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

‘30 LPA, 3BHK, no in-laws’: Woman earning Rs 1.32 lakh salary lists demands for future husband, netizens say...

‘30 LPA, 3BHK, no in-laws’: Woman earning Rs 1.32 lakh salary lists demands for future husband, netizens say...

Russian President Vladimir Putin invites PM Modi for bilateral talks, agenda for meeting is...

Russian President Vladimir Putin invites PM Modi for bilateral talks, agenda for meeting is...

'Prime facie it seems to...': Mumbai police issues official statement after Malaika Arora's father's death

'Prime facie it seems to...': Mumbai police issues official statement after Malaika Arora's father's death

Siddhant Chaturvedi reacts to Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae referring to his viral ‘struggle’ comment: 'It's funny...'

Siddhant Chaturvedi reacts to Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae referring to his viral ‘struggle’ comment: 'It's funny...'

Paralympic Gold medallist Navdeep Singh meets PM, gifts him cap, Modi's gesture goes viral, watch video here

Paralympic Gold medallist Navdeep Singh meets PM, gifts him cap, Modi's gesture goes viral, watch video here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Rishi Kapoor's heroine who became star with hit debut, quit films after continuous flops; left India to live in...

Meet Rishi Kapoor's heroine who became star with hit debut, quit films after continuous flops; left India to live in...

India's most successful star kid gave blockbusters at 25, bigger than superstar dad; not Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman, Alia

India's most successful star kid gave blockbusters at 25, bigger than superstar dad; not Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman, Alia

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement