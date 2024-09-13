'Lady Macbeth': West Bengal Governor refuses to share 'any public platform' with CM Mamata Banerjee, know why

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, on Thursday, said he will not share any public platform with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in view of people's outcry over the RG Kar hospital impasse.

In a video message, Bose also said he will also socially boycott the chief minister.

"I will not be sharing any public platform with the chief minister. I will take proactive steps against her for violating Constitutional provisions. My role as the Governor will be confined to the Constitutional obligations," Bose said.

"I stand committed to the people of Bengal. I reiterated my commitment to the parents of the victim of RG Kar and also to those who are demonstrating for justice. In my assessment, the government has failed in its duties," he added.

Bose further slammed Mamata Banerjee, criticising her for the state’s law and order situation. He also likened her to “Lady Macbeth,” asserting that violence is prevalent throughout West Bengal.

The governor said he has been issuing instructions under Article 167 of the Constitution to the chief minister for compliance.

He said he had asked Banerjee to hold an emergency Cabinet meeting in the wake of the RG Kar Hospital impasse.

The governor has also asked for a white paper on the government's alleged financial mismanagement.

However, these instructions were not followed.

