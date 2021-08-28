Lady luck smiles on MP farmer for sixth time as he finds diamond worth Rs 30 lakh

Sixth time lucky! This farmer in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district surely has some luck on his side. It is for the sixth time in a span of two years that this man has been able to mine high-quality diamonds in land taken on lease from the government. Panna district is estimated to have diamond reserves of 12 lakh carats.

On the sixth occasion, the man was able to mine a diamond weighing 6.47 carat. Yes, you heard it right! The farmer named Prakash Majumdar, found this diamond from a mine in Jaruapur village in the district on Friday, said Nutan Jain, in-charge diamond officer.

The officer said that the 6.47-carat diamond would be put up for sale in the upcoming auction and the price would be fixed as per the government guidelines. As per officials, the raw diamond would be auctioned and the proceeds would be given to the farmer after deduction of government royalty and taxes.

Meanwhile, Majumdar said that whatever amount he would receive from the auction, would be shared with his four partners engaged in quarrying the mine. "We are five partners. We got the diamond weighing 6.47 carat, which we deposited at the Government Diamond Office," he told reporters on Friday.

As per an estimation, the 6.47-carat diamond is likely to fetch around Rs 30 lakh in the auction. Last year Prakash Majumdar had found a 7.44-carat diamond. Besides, he had also mined four other precious stones weighing 2 to 2.5 carat in the past two years.

(With Agency Inputs)