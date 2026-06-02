'Ladenge ya marenge': Amid Mamata Banerjee's protest in Kolkata, TMC fight for survival after poll defeat

TMC chief and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday started a protest in Kolkata over incidents of attacks on her party leaders, including her nephew and MP Abhishek Banerjee and MP Kalyan Banerjee. During the protest, she accused police of threatening her leaders.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday started a protest in Kolkata over incidents of attacks on her party leaders, including her nephew and MP Abhishek Banerjee and MP Kalyan Banerjee. Meanwhile, TMC supremo has also said that the party protest at Kolkata's Rani Rashmoni Avenue will continue till 7 pm this evening.

Banerjee also ordered her party workers to honour the statues of great thinkers and scholars at different locations, and confirmed that she would also personally visit each statue to pay her respects at these monuments. The protests and act of honouring Bengali thinkers and scholars are part of major mass connect programmes.

Before launching the demonstration at Rani Rashmoni Avenue, Banerjee paid tribute at the statue of Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar. Banerjee, along with party leaders Dola Sen and Kalyan Banerjee, offered floral tributes at the statue. Banerjee was also seen holding a book on the Constitution of India before heading for the demonstration.

During the protest, Mamata Banerjee said, "Cops are threatening our leaders. CP Chandannagar called our leader and asked him to resign; otherwise, he would be arrested. Our leaders are being arrested by police in false cases." "Those who are trying to break TMC, I would like to say, 'Ishwar Allah Tero Naam Sabko Sanmati De Bhagwan'," she added.

Meanwhile, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said, "Ashima Patra and I went to the Speaker's office to submit a new letter from the party. The Speaker was not there. According to the rule, we gave it to his office secretary. Today, the same person is saying that the speaker has verbally instructed him that he cannot receive any letter. What kind of custodian of democracy is the Speaker?"

In her first public speech after being defeated in the assembly election last month, Mamata Banerjee in an attempt to polish her image, said, "The BJP president used to call me several times, seeking help. But I never told this to the media. I have good relations with all political parties except the BJP. But I have helped the BJP whenever they sought help; I have helped them in their bad days. I even called them up personally. I am here and shall be here."

Banerjee also gave a call and a warning to the BJP, saying 'Ladenge ye marenge (either we would fight or we would die).'

Why is the protest held?

The protest is mainly against the targeted attacks on its leaders in post-poll violence-related incidents and other issues. The protest comes amid heightened political tensions following reported attacks on Abhishek Banerjee and party MP Kalyan Banerjee during visits to affected areas in West Bengal.

Is TMC in great crisis?

The political game is no longer about Mamata Banerjee's protest against alleged attacks but more about the survival and future order of the Trinamool Congress after its biggest political setback in 15 years. Since its defear, TMC has been grappling with internal dissent, expulsions of rebel MLAs, reports of councillors and leaders seeking to switch sides, and allegations of post-poll violence targeting its workers. Mamata Banerjee has accused the BJP of orchestrating an "organised attempt" to weaken and destroy the party through intimidation and defections, and has been trying to reassure her workers that the TMC remains intact.

For Mamata Banerjee, this is arguably the most critical phase of her political career since she founded the TMC. Having lost power after 15 years in office and facing questions over the party's leadership structure, organisational discipline and succession plan, she is seeking to transform the current crisis into a rallying point for the cadre. Her street protests signal a return to the agitational politics that originally brought her to power, but the challenge extends beyond countering the BJP. The larger test is whether she can prevent further erosion within the party and rebuild a credible opposition force in Bengal.