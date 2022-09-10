Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Hyderabad: Popular Balapur Ganesh 21 kg laddu auctioned for Rs 24.60 lakh, know why it is special

Hyderabad: The Balapur Ganesh laddu was sold for Rs 450 in the first auction held in 1994. The sweet had fetched Rs 18.90 lakh last year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 09:02 AM IST

Hyderabad: Popular Balapur Ganesh 21 kg laddu auctioned for Rs 24.60 lakh, know why it is special
Photo: Twitter/HYDTP

Hyderabad: The 21-kg popular Balapur Ganesh laddu was auctioned on Friday for an all-time record of Rs 24.60 lakh. A businessman and member of Balapur Ganesh Utsav Samiti, V Lakshma Reddy, bought the laddu. The locals believe that laddu brings them good luck, health, wealth and prosperity.

A total of nine bidders, including three non-locals participated in the auction. The sweet had fetched Rs 18.90 lakh last year. 

The annual auction of the laddu in Balapur village on the outskirts of the city marks the beginning of the Ganesh immersion procession, which passes through various parts of the city to reach Hussain Sagar lake in the heart of the city.

According to Balapur Ganesh Utsav Samithi, which organises the auction every year, the laddu was sold for Rs 450 in the first auction held in 1994.

Since then, this sweet grew in popularity and price. As it is believed to bring prosperity to the winner, businessmen-politicians vie with each other to bid every year. In 2020, the auction was cancelled as there were no public celebrations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ | Watch: Woman crossing railway tracks saved by official seconds before train's arrival

Kolanu Mohan Reddy had bought the laddu in the first auction in 1994 and was the successful bidder for five years in a row. As he claimed prosperity by winning the bid, the laddu became more popular.

The winners not only distribute pieces of laddu among their family and friends but also sprinkle the remnants in their agriculture fields, business houses and at home

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Streaming This Week: From Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, OTT releases to watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 12th installment: BIG update for farmer beneficiaries, know here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.