Hyderabad: Popular Balapur Ganesh 21 kg laddu auctioned for Rs 24.60 lakh, know why it is special

Hyderabad: The 21-kg popular Balapur Ganesh laddu was auctioned on Friday for an all-time record of Rs 24.60 lakh. A businessman and member of Balapur Ganesh Utsav Samiti, V Lakshma Reddy, bought the laddu. The locals believe that laddu brings them good luck, health, wealth and prosperity.

A total of nine bidders, including three non-locals participated in the auction. The sweet had fetched Rs 18.90 lakh last year.

The annual auction of the laddu in Balapur village on the outskirts of the city marks the beginning of the Ganesh immersion procession, which passes through various parts of the city to reach Hussain Sagar lake in the heart of the city.

According to Balapur Ganesh Utsav Samithi, which organises the auction every year, the laddu was sold for Rs 450 in the first auction held in 1994.

Since then, this sweet grew in popularity and price. As it is believed to bring prosperity to the winner, businessmen-politicians vie with each other to bid every year. In 2020, the auction was cancelled as there were no public celebrations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kolanu Mohan Reddy had bought the laddu in the first auction in 1994 and was the successful bidder for five years in a row. As he claimed prosperity by winning the bid, the laddu became more popular.

The winners not only distribute pieces of laddu among their family and friends but also sprinkle the remnants in their agriculture fields, business houses and at home