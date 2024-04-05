Twitter
Ladakh: Section 144 imposed in Leh ahead of Sonam Wangchuk’s ‘Pashmina march’

The District Magistrate, Santosh Sukhadeve, said in his order that the Superintendent of Police of the district has reported to him that there are reliable indications of apprehension of breach of peace and public tranquillity in the district

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Apr 05, 2024, 10:23 PM IST

article-main
(Image source: X)
Section 144 has been imposed in Ladakh's Leh ahead of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's planned 'Pashmina march' scheduled for April 7 in areas along the Line of Actual Control.

The District Magistrate, Santosh Sukhadeve, said in his order that the Superintendent of Police of the district has reported to him that there are reliable indications of apprehension of breach of peace and public tranquillity in the district.

"Whereas, it is desirable that any breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquillity or danger to human life be immediately prevented. 

Therefore, 1, Santosh Sukhadeve, IAS, District Magistrate, Leh satisfied with the report of Sr. Superintendent of Police, Leh and in the exercise of powers vested in me under Section 144 of CrPC, 1973, issue the following directions:
1. No procession/rally/march etc. shall be taken out by anyone without the prior approval of the District Magistrate, Leh, in writing.
2. No one shall use the vehicles mounted or other loudspeakers without prior approval from the competent authority.
3. No public gathering, without the prior approval of the competent authority shall be allowed.
4. No one shall make any statements, which has the potential to disturb communal harmony, and public tranquillity and which may lead to law and order problems in the district.
5. All the persons shall ensure that they follow the model code of conduct and that all the activities are according to the law," the order issued on Friday said.

'Pashmina March' is organised to protest the alleged Chinese incursions into grazing areas of Ladakh and flag the "ground realities" in the ecologically fragile region.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
