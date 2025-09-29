Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Diwali gift for central govt employees! Centre declares 30 days' bonus; check eligibility, amount here

Deepika Padukone, Farah Khan unfollow each other? Hint at major fallout after Om Shanti Om director mocked actress for..

Salman Ali Agha to donate Asia Cup match fee to terrorist Maulana Masood Azhar's family? Pakistan captain says 'Operation Sindoor...'

Ladakh Protests: Centre issues BIG statement after Leh apex body's 'normalcy' demand, says, 'Always open for...'

Navratri 2025: Kanya pujan dos and don’ts to celebrate Ashtami, Navami

YouTube launches Premium Lite in India: Check price, features, more details; here’s what viewers get

Durga Ashtami 2025: Know date, puja timings, shubh muhurat, kanya pujan, rituals to follow

Big shock to Kantara Chapter 1, makers cancel Chennai promotional event of Rishab Shetty-starrer due to...: 'This is a time for...'

Ratan Tata's TCS forces 80,000 employees to resign? Details here

Pakistan: Massive protests in PoK against Shehbaz Sharif govt leave 2 dead, dozens injured; here's what happened

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Diwali gift for central govt employees! Centre declares 30 days' bonus; check eligibility, amount here

Diwali gift for central govt employees! Centre declares 30 days' bonus; check el

Deepika Padukone, Farah Khan unfollow each other? Hint at major fallout after Om Shanti Om director mocked actress for..

Deepika, Farah Khan unfollow each other? Hint at major fallout after director...

Salman Ali Agha to donate Asia Cup match fee to terrorist Maulana Masood Azhar's family? Pakistan captain says 'Operation Sindoor...'

Salman Ali Agha to donate Asia Cup match fee to terrorist Masood Azhar's family

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeIndia

INDIA

Ladakh Protests: Centre issues BIG statement after Leh apex body's 'normalcy' demand, says, 'Always open for...'

LAB Chairman Thupstan Chhewang Monday announced that it will stay away from talks with the High Powered Committee (HPC) till normalcy is restored in Ladakh.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 29, 2025, 09:29 PM IST

Ladakh Protests: Centre issues BIG statement after Leh apex body's 'normalcy' demand, says, 'Always open for...'
Photo: PTI
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a big statement on recent Ladakh protests, saying the government is 'always open for dialogue' on Ladakh matters with the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) at any time. This comes hours after the LAB on Monday announced that it will stay away from talks with the government till normalcy is restored and a conducive environment is created in Ladakh.

"The Government has always been open for dialogues on Ladakh matters with Apex Body Leh (ABL) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) at any time. We would continue to welcome the discussion with ABL and KDA through the HPC on Ladakh or any such platform," MHA said in a statement.

It added that the dialogue mechanism established with ABL and KDA through the High Powered Committee (HPC) on Ladakh has yielded good results till date in the form of increased reservations to the Scheduled Tribes of Ladakh, providing women reservation in LAHDCs and protection to local languages.

What Leh Apex Body said

LAB Chairman Thupstan Chhewang announced that it will stay away from talks with the High Powered Committee (HPC) till normalcy is restored in Ladakh. "We have unanimously agreed that the situation that is prevailing in Ladakh, keeping that in view, as long as peace is not restored and a conducive atmosphere is not created, we will not participate in any talks," Chhewang said at a press conference.

However, it said they can rethink joining the talks on October 6 if the government orders a judicial probe by a retired Supreme Court judge into the killings and releases all those taken into custody, including climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.

READ | UAE announces new visit visa rules, launches 4 new categories, changes entry permit rules; details inside

LAB and KDA

LAB and KDA have been spearheading the agitation for statehood and the extension of the Sixth Schedule to the Union Territory. Widespread violent protests occurred on September 24 during a shutdown called by the LAB to advance talks with the Centre on the demands for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh. Four people were killed and scores of others were injured in clashes between protesters and security personnel, while over 50 people were taken into custody for their alleged involvement in rioting. Activist Sonam Wangchuk, the main face of the agitation, was also detained under the stringent NSA.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Was Aamir Khan, SS Rajamouli’s cameo in The Ba***ds of Bollywood unplanned? Aryan Khan allegedly crafted…
Was Aamir Khan, SS Rajamouli’s cameo in The Ba***ds of Bollywood unplanned?
Pakistan captain Salman Agha labels India's behaviour 'disrespectful'; makes shocking claim about Suryakumar Yadav
Pakistan captain Salman Agha labels India's behaviour 'disrespectful'; makes sho
Viral Video: Indian diplomat who ripped apart Pakistan sings 'Kabira', plays guitar
Viral Video: Indian diplomat who ripped apart Pakistan sings 'Kabira'
Vijay Karur Rally Stampede: Death toll rises to 40, TVK moves Madras HC, says...
Vijay Karur Rally Stampede: Death toll rises to 40, TVK moves Madras HC, says...
Unseen pics of Vera Bedi, daughter of The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi who reminds internet of young Kareena Kapoor
Unseen pics of Vera Bedi, daughter of The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE