Ladakh Protests: Centre issues BIG statement after Leh apex body's 'normalcy' demand, says, 'Always open for...'

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a big statement on recent Ladakh protests, saying the government is 'always open for dialogue' on Ladakh matters with the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) at any time. This comes hours after the LAB on Monday announced that it will stay away from talks with the government till normalcy is restored and a conducive environment is created in Ladakh.

"The Government has always been open for dialogues on Ladakh matters with Apex Body Leh (ABL) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) at any time. We would continue to welcome the discussion with ABL and KDA through the HPC on Ladakh or any such platform," MHA said in a statement.

It added that the dialogue mechanism established with ABL and KDA through the High Powered Committee (HPC) on Ladakh has yielded good results till date in the form of increased reservations to the Scheduled Tribes of Ladakh, providing women reservation in LAHDCs and protection to local languages.

What Leh Apex Body said

LAB Chairman Thupstan Chhewang announced that it will stay away from talks with the High Powered Committee (HPC) till normalcy is restored in Ladakh. "We have unanimously agreed that the situation that is prevailing in Ladakh, keeping that in view, as long as peace is not restored and a conducive atmosphere is not created, we will not participate in any talks," Chhewang said at a press conference.

However, it said they can rethink joining the talks on October 6 if the government orders a judicial probe by a retired Supreme Court judge into the killings and releases all those taken into custody, including climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.

LAB and KDA

LAB and KDA have been spearheading the agitation for statehood and the extension of the Sixth Schedule to the Union Territory. Widespread violent protests occurred on September 24 during a shutdown called by the LAB to advance talks with the Centre on the demands for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh. Four people were killed and scores of others were injured in clashes between protesters and security personnel, while over 50 people were taken into custody for their alleged involvement in rioting. Activist Sonam Wangchuk, the main face of the agitation, was also detained under the stringent NSA.