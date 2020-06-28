Ladakh face-off: Zomato employees in Kolkata set company T-shirts on fire in protest

Back on June 16, the Indian Army confirmed violent border clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh had claimed the lives of 20 Indian jawans, most of whom were "exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain" and later succumbed to their injuries.

In protest against the martyred 20 Indian soldiers in the hands of the Chinese Army in Ladakh's Galwan Valley last week, a group of food delivery employees of Zomato in Kolkata tore and burnt their official T-shirts on Saturday.

In their protest at Behala, some of them also claimed that they had already quit their job because Zomato has a substantial Chinese investment in the company according to multiple reports.

The group of protesters also urged the countrymen to stop using the company's food delivery services too.

Back in 2018, Ant Financial, part of Chinese major Alibaba, invested $210 million in Zomato by acquiring 14.7-per-cent stake.

The food delivery company recently also raised an additional $150 million from Ant Financial.

"Chinese companies are making profit from here and attacking the Army of our country. They are trying to grab our land. This cannot be allowed," one of the protesters had said.

While another protester claimed that they were prepared to starve but will not work for companies having Chinese investors.

Initially, the army had said one officer and two soldiers were killed in the incident, further escalating the already volatile border standoff between the two sides.