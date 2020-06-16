Ladakh face-off LIVE updates: Beijing accuses India of crossing border

Two Indian Army soldiers and an officer lost their lives in Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Tuesday due to a situation that de-escalated into an unprecedented faceoff between the two armies.

The Indian Army, in its official statement, has said that senior military officials from both sides are currently in a meeting to defuse the situation.

"During the de-escalation process in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place last night with casualties. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation," the Army said in their official statement.

Here are all the latest updates regarding the massive escalation between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh:

14:46 IST Tuesday, 16 June 2020

"Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash", tweets Editor In Chief of Chinese Newspaper Global Times

14:27 IST Tuesday, 16 June 2020

Army Chief Gen MM Naravane’s planned visit to Pathankot military station has been cancelled: Army Sources

13:56 IST Tuesday, 16 June 2020

Major Generals of India and China are talking to defuse the situation in the Galwan Valley, Ladakh and other areas after the violent face-off last night in which casualties have been suffered by both sides: Army Sources

13:52 IST Tuesday, 16 June 2020

China and Indian side agreed to resolve the bilateral issues through dialogue to ease the border situation and maintain peace and tranquility in border areas, China's Global Times quotes their Foreign Minister

13:49 IST Tuesday, 16 June 2020

China has lodged solemn representations with the Indian side and urged it to strictly restrain its frontline troops from crossing the border or taking any unilateral action that may complicate the border situation, China's Global Times quotes their Foreign Minister

13:47 IST Tuesday, 16 June 2020

Indian troops on Monday seriously violated consensus of the two sides by illegally crossing the border twice & carrying out provocative attacks on Chinese soldiers, resulting in serious physical clashes, China's Global Times quotes their Foreign Minister

13:42 IST Tuesday, 16 June 2020

Army amends statement, says "casualties suffered on both sides" in "violent face-off" during the de-escalation process with China in Galwan Valley, Ladakh.

13:31 IST Tuesday, 16 June 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the three service chiefs and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. Recent developments in Eastern Ladakh were discussed.

13:25 IST Tuesday, 16 June 2020

Beijing accuses India of crossing border, 'attacking Chinese personnel': AFP news agency

13:16 IST Tuesday, 16 June 2020

According to the latest Reuters' reports, the China Foreign Ministry, when asked about Indian Army reporting casualties in the clash with China, said that calls on India to not take unilateral actions or stir up trouble.

12:56 IST Tuesday, 16 June 2020

