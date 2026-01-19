Ladakh Earthquake: 5.7 magnitude tremors jolt Leh Ladakh, Govt issues advisory

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremor occurred at 9.21 pm, and its epicentre was 148 km north-west of Kargil. The depth of the tremor was 10 km below the surface, it said..

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake shook the northwestern Kashmir region on Sunday, according to the National Centre for Seismology. So far, reports from the area near Leh‑Ladakh indicated no casualties or major property damage. Only light tremors were felt in towns and villages, with authorities issuing a standard safety advisory urging residents to stay away from unstable structures and follow safety protocols.



Leh Ladakh Earthquake



According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremor occurred at 11:51:14 am, with its epicentre in the Leh–Ladakh region at a depth of 171 km. The tremor was felt across the seismically active Himalayan belt. The authorities said, “There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage,” while adding that the situation is being closely monitored and advised caution due to the possibility of aftershocks.



Earlier, an earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale jolted Leh region in Ladakh in April, 2025 as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS)."EQ of M: 4.2, On: 01/04/2025 17:38:42 IST, Lat: 35.37 N, Long: 76.93 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Leh, Ladakh," the NCS said in a post on X. The tremors were felt in parts of the region, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property.



Recent Earthquake in Afghanistan

Most recently, a magnitude 4.1 quake struck Afghanistan, underscoring heightened seismic activity in the broader region. The statement by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said the quake struck at a shallow depth of 10 km, making it susceptible to aftershocks. In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.1, On: 18/01/2026 07:05:58 IST, Lat: 33.74 N, Long: 65.70 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan."Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties. This came after an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck the region at a depth of 96km a day ago.