Ladakh, Delhi with highest COVID-19 recovery rate as national average crosses 63%

The total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country has risen to 5,53,470 with the recovery rate further improving to 63%, the government data showed on Monday.

Nineteen states and Union Territories have a recovery rate higher than the national average with Ladakh and Delhi occupying the top spots.

"The series of pro-active, pre-emptive and coordinated steps taken by the Centre and the State governments for containment and prevention of COVID-19 has contributed to a gradual surge in COVID-19 recovery," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

"Aggressive testing coupled with timely diagnosis has led to identifying COVID affected patients before they progress into an advanced stage of the disease; effective implementation of containment zones, surveillance activities ensured that the rate of infection stays under control," it said.

The norms and standards for the care of Home Isolation along with use of oxymeters have helped to keep a check on the asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic patients without burdening the hospital infrastructure, the ministry said.

Such graded policy and holistic approach has led to the recovery of 18,850 people in the last 24 hours, taking the total cumulative number of recovered cases among COVID-19 patients to 5,53,470, it added.

The recovery rate has thus improved to 63.02%.

According to the data shared by the ministry, 19 states have a recovery rate higher than the national average.

Here is the list of states that have a higher recovery rate than the national average:

According to the Health Ministry data, total number of cases reached 8,78,254 on Monday while the death toll touched 23,174.

There are 3,01,609 active cases and they are all under medical supervision either in hospitals, COVID care centres or in home isolation. There are 2,51,861 more recovered cases than active cases. India’s fatality rate has also dropped to 2.64% owing to the enhanced stress on clinical management of critical cases, the ministry said.

During the last 24 hours, 2,19,103 samples were tested, it said, adding that the cumulative number of samples tested, as of now is 1,18,06,256. The testing per million is growing and has reached 8,555.25

Currently, there are 1200 labs, out if which 852 are in the government sector and 348 private labs.