The development comes as Ladakh pushes for more autonomy without full statehood, through the proposed UT-level institution and wider Hill Council powers.

Ladakh ‘Customised Article 371’ Explained: New UT Body, 7 Hill Councils - what changes on the ground? (File photo/ANI)

Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra on Monday announced major administrative reforms aimed at decentralisation and at strengthening grassroots governance. Under a 'customised Article 371' framework, a UT-level body proposed which will sit above the 7 Hill Councils and have legislative, executive, financial and administrative powers.

The Centre has called to extend the benefits of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Act to all seven newly created districts. Ladakh currently has 2 Hill Councils. For the grassroots level, the Tehsildars will be deployed in 17 new tehsils, the establishment of new Public Works and Public Health Engineering divisions, for areas like Zanskar, Drass, Nubra, Changthang and Sham.

The development comes as Ladakh pushes for more autonomy without full statehood, through the proposed UT-level institution and wider Hill Council powers.

Ladakh 'Customised Article 371': What changes on the ground?

With the establishment of the UT-Level Body, the locals will get a Ladakh-level council or commission with powers similar to a state cabinet, but under UT status. The governing structure will handle subjects like land, jobs, culture, and environment for the whole UT. This will be above the existing hill councils.

The proposed Hill Councils in all seven districts, including Leh, Kargil, Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang, will help get more financial and administrative powers on local issues like education, health, tourism, and land use.

The 'customised 371' model is expected to bring domicile and residency protections, safeguarding land and jobs. It likely brings restrictions on who can buy land in Ladakh to protect locals; reservation/preference for Ladakhi residents in government jobs, similar to Article 371 provisions in NE states.

It will likely enforce protection for the Ladakhi language, culture, and traditional practices, and special provisions for the Scheduled Tribes who form the majority in Ladakh.

With the "Customised Article 371" and not full Article 371Article 371 for Ladakh, the Centre wants a UT-version, so Ladakh keeps direct central funding and control, but gets local self-governance and safeguards.