Ladakh-bound bikers sent back from Kashmir after security advisory

The riders had to return from Jawahar Tunnel in Ramban district after they were denied entry into Srinagar by police deployed there.

Many Ladakh-bound bikers on Sunday were not allowed to proceed towards Kashmir valley after the Jammu and Kashmir government advised Amarnath Yatris and tourists to curtail their stay in the Valley.

"I was not aware of any restriction like this and was stopped while entering Srinagar in the Ramban district. At first, we thought it might be temporary. But now we have rescheduled our trip and we have to change our plans. All of us are office-goers after so long we planned but now we have to change our plans," said biker Tanmay.

Many riders changed their route and decided to head towards Ladakh via Bhaderwah-Padri area of Doda district passing through the Chamba area of Himachal Pradesh.