Lack of mass base, complex caste web: Why Prashant Kishor has a thorny road to Patna throne

Prashant Kishor

On May 5, poll strategist Prashant Kishor announced a 3,000-km padayatra in Bihar, in what is being considered a dry run before the launching of a political outfit. As a strategist, Kishor has worked with several national and state parties, and his record has been outstanding to say the least. But the question on everyone’s mind now is, can he do an Arvind Kejriwal in Bihar?

That won’t be easy and he knows that well. Let’s have a look at the major challenges Kishor the politician faces in Bihar.

Lack of mass base

While ruling out a political party for now, Kishor had said he would first like to reach out to the people and know their problems. With this, the poll strategist would try to sign up more volunteers for his cause. But this also brings out a major drawback that he faces in the state – lack of grassroot connect.

To present himself as a formidable alternative in Bihar, Kishor would need sizeable support to challenge the well-entrenched political parties such as BJP, JD(U) and RJD. Many older politicians have time and again scoffed at Kishor’s “over-reliance on technology” in churning out electoral arithmetics. Also, social media popularity is not always an indicator of political acceptance. The poll strategist will have to get his boots dirty this time, and he’s literally starting from scratch.

The caste conundrum

In all probabilities, Kishor will pitch his campaign on the issues of education, healthcare, employment and social justice. But can his progressive thinking break Bihar out of its caste-infused politics?

Caste calculations have always played a crucial role in voting patterns, and therefore, in ticket allotments. Kishor is a Brahmin, and his community, which forms merely 5-6 per cent of Bihar’s electorate, is firmly behind the BJP.

Backward caste politics have influenced electoral outcomes in Bihar since the late 1980s, and most major contenders shy away from deviating from this path. In such a scenario, what would Kishor’s stand be? Can he rise above caste politics or will he toe the same line in Bihar’s overcrowded electoral arena?

Little acceptance for Third Fronts

Over the last three decades, politics in Bihar has mostly revolved around the BJP, JD(U) and RJD, with the Congress, Left and a few others mostly on the fringes. These are the three parties that’ve formed the government, often in different combinations, or played the role of major Opposition. Kishor himself once brought together long-term BJP ally JD(U) with the RJD to form the government.

There has, however, been little acceptance for a Third Front. Kishor’s policies can be said to be socialist, but this space is already occupied by the JD(U) and RJD. Additionally, the BJP’s socialist card has a saffron tinge on it.

Earlier, caste-based parties such as Upendra Kushwaha’s RLSP, Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM, Mukesh Sahani’s VIP, or policy-based parties such as Pushpam Priya Choudhary’s Plurals, which showcased themselves as alternatives, had to bite the dust. These parties either went into oblivion or joined the major players for survival. In such a scenario, it remains to be seen as to what different can Kishor bring to the table.

Stand on Hinduism, nationalist issues

Kishor fell out with Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon after the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, and since then has been working to forge an anti-BJP front. The BJP is firmly in control of the right-wing space, and any opposition to Hindu or nationalist issues will only cut into the votes of other parties. On the other hand, strategic support to Hindu causes may not find many takers.

Elite image

Kishor, who has worked eight years with the United Nations, carries with him the image of someone belonging to the higher echelons of society. In contrast, Bihar lags behind in almost all human development indices. It has a poverty rate of over 50 per cent and a literacy rate of 62 per cent, while almost 90 per cent of the population is rural.

From PM Modi who regularly flaunts his chaiwala credentials to Lalu Prasad Yadav and Mamata Banerjee who do not shy away from their humble roots, every big name in Indian politics has successfully maintained an ‘aam aadmi’ image. So will Kishor too go for an image makeover or is he attempting to change Bihar politics in more ways than one?