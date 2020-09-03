LAC situation direct result of action by China, says India

India has said that the ongoing situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh is due to "direct result of action" by China and called for negotiations to ease out the situation.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, "It is clear that the situation we witness over the past four months is a direct result of the actions taken by the Chinese side that sought to effect a unilateral change of status quo."

The last 4 months saw Galwan incident on June 15 in which India lost 20 of its soldiers. China also suffered casualties but has been mum on the number. Over the weekend, the Chinese side tried to occupy areas in the south bank of Pangong lake but the attempt was thwarted by the Indian army.

MEA said, "Way ahead is negotiations" both at diplomatic and military levels and "Indian side is firmly committed to resolving all outstanding issues through peaceful dialogue."

Adding further, he said, "We therefore strongly urge the Chinese side to sincerely engage the Indian side with the objective of expeditiously restoring the peace and tranquility" in the border areas through "complete disengagement and de-escalation in accordance with the bilateral agreements and protocols."

Indian and Chinese ground commanders have been holding discussions on a daily basis but talks have been inconclusive.

Meanwhile, Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane is on a 2-day Leh visit for security review and operational visit, while the Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) visited frontline air bases in Eastern Air Command.

The Air Force chief was apprised by officers on "readiness state and operational preparedness of the combat units under their command," a statement from Air Force read.