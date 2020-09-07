LAC row: India, China militaries hold 4-hour long Brigade Commander-level talks; no outcome yet

India-China meeting

Amidst the border tensions along the LAC, Indian and Chinese militaries on Sunday held another round of talks in eastern Ladakh. The talks were an attempt to calm tensions even as the situation remained 'delicate.'

The commander-level interaction near Chushul lasted nearly four hours but still could not produce any tangible outcome, government sources said.

The overall situation in the region continued to be delicate with both sides further rushing in additional troops and weapons following last week's confrontations, said sources.

According to the sources, the Indian Army has been on a very high level of alert and is ready to deal with any eventuality in the area.

The two sides held extensive talks on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, each lasting over six hours, but no concrete result emerged from the negotiations.

Meanwhile Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in talks with his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe on Friday in Moscow, conveyed that China must strictly respect the Line of Actual Control(LAC) and not make attempts to unilaterally change its status quo.

As per sources, Singh told Wei firmly that India will not "cede an inch of land" and is determined to protect the integrity and sovereignty of the country at "all cost."

On Monday, the Indian Army said the Chinese military carried out "provocative military movements" to "unilaterally" change the status quo on the southern bank of Pangong lake on the intervening night of August 29 and 30 but the attempt was thwarted by the Indian troops.

The two sides were earlier engaged in a confrontation on the northern bank of Pangong lake but it was for the first time such an incident occurred on its southern bank.

In the last two-and-half months, India and China have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks but no significant headway has been made for a resolution.

Tension escalated in the region after Indian troops thwarted attempts by the Chinese military to occupy Indian territories in the southern bank of Pangong lake area on the intervening night of August 29 and 30.

The two countries have been engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala.

20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in June.

(With PTI inputs)