LAC row: Chinese defence minister seeks meeting with Rajnath Singh on sidelines of SCO

Chinese defence minister General Wei Fenghe has requested for a meet with Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meet on Friday.

Both the defence ministers are in Moscow for the SCO defence minister meeting. India, Pakistan, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan are part of the SCO grouping.

India had received a request from China for a meet with Rajnath Singh when he was in Moscow for victory day celebrations earlier this year. At that time, no meeting had happened.

While it is not confirmed that India will agree to China's request, the development comes amidst heightened tensions between the two countries at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Earlier on Thursday, India had said the ongoing situation at the line of actual control in Eastern Ladakh is due to "direct result of action" by China.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, "It is clear that the situation we witness over the past four months is a direct result of the actions taken by the Chinese side that sought to effect a unilateral change of status quo."

Last 4 months saw Galwan incident on June 15 in which India lost 20 of its soldiers. China also suffered casualties but has been mum on the number.