Jobs alert! Labour ministry likely to give shape to THIS policy by Dec - All you need to know

Ministry of Labour and Employment is likely to give a shape to the National Employment Policy (NEP) by December this year following completion of four major surveys, including one on migrant workers, and the implementation of four labour codes.

The NEP will draw a broad road map for improving job opportunities, mainly by various initiatives like skill development, bringing investment in employment-intensive segments and other policy interventions.

National Employment Policy (NEP)

- Parliament in 2020 passed three labour codes on Industrial Relations, Social Security and Occupational Health Safety & Working Conditions (OSH).

Also read NEP 2020 will establish India as an international education destination: PM Modi

- The Code on Wages was approved last year and its rules have been made, but they have not been implemented yet because the government wanted to implement all four labour codes in one go.

- These four codes are likely to be implemented from April 1 this year.

- The implementation of these four labour codes would provide a conducive legal framework for universalisation of social security and other safeguards for the entire workforce of over 50 crore in the country.

-But for job creation, a broad National Employment Policy would be required to exploit the potential of each segment of different sectors of the economy.

- This would require up-to-date data on employment across the sectors in the country. This gap would be bridged by the four employment surveys to be conducted by the Labour Bureau.

-As per a report in PTI, Director General, Labour Bureau, DS Negi said that the bureau has begun spadework on the four surveys and fieldwork would begin by March and the results would be out by October-end this year only. He said the NEP would take a shape based on the data inputs of these four surveys by December this year only.

The NEP would then be sent for the Union Cabinet approval. The document is expected to aid employment generation in the country to a great extent, especially when the government is grappling with the issue of job loss especially due to the pandemic.