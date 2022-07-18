La Ganesan takes oath as new West Bengal Governor | Picture: Zee Media Bureau

La Ganesan on Monday evening took oath as the new governor of West Bengal following the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has been nominated by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as its vice presidential candidate.

Ganesan, who is also the governor of Manipur, has been given the additional charge of West Bengal. He was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Prakash Shrivastava in the presence of Chief

Minister Mamata Banerjee, other state ministers and Speaker Biman Banerjee. Banerjee welcomed the new governor by presenting him a flower bouquet after the swearing-in ceremony. The BJP had on Saturday announced Dhankhar's candidature for election to the post of vice president.

