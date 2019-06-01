L & T Chairmain A M Naik builds trust to set up a hospital in Gujarat's Navasari

Headlines

Google launches that will help you to identify AI-generated images

Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Salaar postponed, film might be pushed to 2024: Report

Emotional Vijay Deverakonda reacts to positive response to Kushi: ‘You all waited for 5 years for…’

Asia Cup 2023: Shakib Al Hasan surpasses Daniel Vettori to achieve massive ODI milestone

New COVID Variant BA.2.86: Five key-facts to know about Pirola

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Google launches that will help you to identify AI-generated images

Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Salaar postponed, film might be pushed to 2024: Report

'Even if we lose to India': Former Pakistan all-rounder's message to Pakistan | Asia Cup 2023

India vs Pakistan: Pakistani cricketers who may play against India for the first time

Indian cricketers who are vegetarians

8 Symptoms of jaundice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

'Even if we lose to India': Former Pakistan all-rounder's message to Pakistan | Asia Cup 2023

DNA | Will Imran Khan leave both Pakistan and politics?

DNA | Hurricane 'Idalia' submerged Florida, residents away from coast

Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Salaar postponed, film might be pushed to 2024: Report

Emotional Vijay Deverakonda reacts to positive response to Kushi: ‘You all waited for 5 years for…’

Jawan advance booking beats Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's final numbers in just 5 hours; one lakh tickets sold already

HomeIndia

India

L & T Chairmain A M Naik builds trust to set up a hospital in Gujarat's Navasari

It will come in 2021 and its worth is of Rs. 150 crore.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 01, 2019, 08:27 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Nirali Memorial Medical Trust (NMMT), established by Larsen and Toubro Group Chairman A M Naik, Saturday announced investment of Rs 150 crore to set up a specialty hospital in Gujarat's Navsari.

It has tied up with Apollo Hospitals Group, which will operate and manage the 300-bed facility.

"It will come up in early 2021. Investment details are being worked out but it should be Rs 150 crore," Naik told PTI on the sidelines of an event.

Last year NMMT joined hands with the Tata Trusts to set up a specialty cancer hospital at Navsari.

Naik informed that the 150-bed cancer hospital would come up in the second half of 2020.

Apollo Hospitals Chairman Prathap C Reddy said that Naik is following in his parents' footsteps by setting up schools and hospitals.

"This is something which the country needs. We need to add 1,00,000 beds per year for next five years to meet the country's needs and specially (when) NCDs (Non-communicable diseases) diabetes, heart attacks, strokes, cancer are threatening," Reddy said.

NMMT is named in the memory of Naik's granddaughter Nirali who died of cancer at the age of two in 2007.

The trust was set up by Naik and his family to help needy patients who lack access to quality medical treatment.

The trust has developed AM Naik Healthcare Complex at Sisodra in Navsari.

Spread over eight acres, it will house both the cancer hospital and the multi specialty hospital.

"A M Naik Healthcare Complex at Navsariwill witness three eminent recipients of Padma Vibhushan, namely Mr A M Naik, Mr Ratan N Tata and Dr Prathap C Reddy, joining hands to serve the people," Naik said.

NMMT also runs Nirali Memorial Radiation  Centre in nearby Surat, a multi-disciplinary hospital at Powai in Mumbai and provides modern medical facilities at a hospital at Kharel, Gujarat.

The L&T chief had pledged 75 per cent of his income to philanthropy. 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: IND vs PAK clash on September 2 may get cancelled; here’s why

Meet chairman of Rs 90914 crore firm, son of billionaire who was richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, salary is...

‘Lies, loot and hollow propaganda’: Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP over alleged ‘tussle’ between her and Rahul Gandhi

ISRO's Aditya-L1 mission to shed illuminating insights into the Sun's present and future: Expert

Watch: Ahead of Jawan release, Shah Rukh Khan visits Katra disguised in hood and mask, offers prayers at Vaishno Devi

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE