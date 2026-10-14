'Kyun desh ko kharab kar raha hai?’ Passenger confronts Abhijeet Dipke at Delhi airport

Abhijeet Dipke faced another public confrontation at Delhi airport, days after passengers shouted 'Shame on you' inside a flight. Here's what happened.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was confronted by a passenger again at Delhi airport, and this time it was not inside the plane but within the premises of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. On Wednesday, a passenger questioned Dipke over his recent political activities and repeatedly asked, ''Kyun desh ko kharab kar raha hai?” (Why are you ruining the country?)'' Another individual in the crowd reportedly called Dipke a 'CIA agent'. However, Dipke was seen waving and giving a thumbs-up while walking away from the people confronting him. Meanwhile, security personnel and local police prevented the situation from escalating.

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Abhijeet Dipke gets humiliated at the airport again! “Kyu desh ko kharab kar raha hai?” First, that lady on the flight, and now this! Everyone is done with cockroaches. Their days of fame are over! https://t.co/WMyIOQvEdr — Ankur Singh (@AnkurSingh) October 14, 2026

In another viral clip, Dipke is seen coming out of the airport and getting into a white sedan when people surrounded his car, and one of them said, 'chor hai, chor hai'. Dipke was leaving the airport after returning to Delhi following a brief visit to his hometown.

A similar confrontation had unfolded earlier this month when Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and two party leaders were detained by Delhi Police from inside a Mumbai-Delhi flight on October 10 morning. As several police officers entered the plane to detain the CJP leaders, passengers voiced their anger, with one woman shouting 'Shame on you' at Saurav Das. Others were also booed, with one raising the slogan, 'Swachh Bharat, kachra saaf'.

Why has Abhijeet Dipke been in the news recently?

Dipke-led CJP launched a protest on Saturday against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging irregularities in the exercise and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

After top CJP leaders were detained by Delhi Police, citing law and order and public safety concerns, they were released on Sunday after a Special Executive Magistrate order, after signing a bond.