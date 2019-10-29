'Kyarr' slows down into 'Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm'; heavy rainfall warning in Kerala, Tamil Nadu

Cyclone 'Kyarr', which has slowed down into an 'Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm' with a wind speed of close to 200 kmph as it moves towards the Gulf of Aden with a speed of 9 Kmph, IMD said on Tuesday.

In a bulletin released at 11:30 am, the Indian Meteorological Department said that at 08:30 am on Tuesday, the cyclone was about 990 km west of Mumbai, 1010 km east-northeast of Salalah (Oman) and 500 km east-southeast of Masirah (Oman and is very likely to move west-northwestwards till Wednesday morning, re-curve west-southwestwards thereafter and move towards Gulf of Aden off south Oman-Yemen coasts next 3 days.

It is very likely to weaken into a 'Very Severe Cyclonic Storm' on Wednesday morning and further into a 'Severe Cyclonic Storm' by Thursday evening.

The cyclone brought light to moderate rainfall at a few places over coastal districts of Maharashtra, Goa and North Karnataka on Sunday before movingaway over Eastcentral Arabian Sea.

It has created a low-pressure area over the equatorial Indian Ocean and is likely to concentrate into a depression over Lakshadweep-Maldives areas and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during next 24 hours.

The IMD warned of light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy falls at isolated places likely over south Kerala and south Tamil Nadu during next 3 days.

It also warned of heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places also likely over Lakshadweep during next 24 hours; over south Tamil Nadu during next 48 hours and over south Kerala during next 72 hours. Extremely heavy falls are likely over Lakshadweep Islands on 30th and 31st October, it said.

The weather forecast agency also warned of "strong wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph, very likely to prevail over Comorin area & adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean and Maldives area, 30-40 Kmph gusting to 50 Kmph over south Tamilnadu coast, Gulf of Mannar and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours."

The weather department has said that sea condition will be phenomenal over westcentral and adjoining eastcentral & north Arabian Sea around the system centre till the morning of October 31 and will improve gradually thereafter becoming very rough to high by November 1.

"Gale wind, speed reaching 200-210 kmph gusting to 230 kmph, is prevailing around the system centre over westcentral and adjoining eastcentral & north Arabian Sea," IMD said in its cyclone update.

It is very likely to reduce gradually becoming 140-150 kmph gusting to 170 kmph by the morning of October 30 and 120-130 gusting to 140 kmph by the morning of October 31 and decrease thereafter, it added.

In a warning to fishermen, the IMD said they are advised not to venture into eastcentral Arabian Sea during next 24 hours and into westcentral Arabian Sea till November 2.