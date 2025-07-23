Twitter
'Kya bolenge PM, ki Trump ne...': LoP Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi again over US President’s repeated 'ceasefire' claims

This comes after a recent statement made by Donald Trump, where he repeated his claims of “stopping the war between India and Pakistan” in the name of trade deals. “We have stopped wars between India and Pakistan. They were probably going to end up in a nuclear war."

Updated : Jul 23, 2025, 03:21 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

'Kya bolenge PM, ki Trump ne...': LoP Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi again over US President's repeated 'ceasefire' claims

Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday, hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence over repeated “ceasefire” claims made by US President Donald Trump. Suggesting that one can’t hide from reality, he said that the entire world knows that Trump announced a “ceasefire” between India and Pakistan.

What did Rahul Gandhi say about US President Trump's repeated 'ceasefire' claims?

“How can the Prime Minister give a statement? Kya bolenge PM, ki Trump ne karwaya hai? (What will he say? That Trump has announced it? He can’t say it, but it is the truth. The entire world knows that Trump has announced a ceasefire. We can’t hide from reality,” Gandhi told reporters here.

“This is not only about a ceasefire. There are several major issues that we would like to discuss related to defence, defence manufacturing, and Operation Sindoor. The condition is not normal; the entire nation knows,” he added. Intensifying his attack, Gandhi stated that the Prime Minister has not been able to provide a single response to Trump’s claims about a ceasefire, which he has reiterated 25 times so far.

“Those who call themselves ‘deshbhakt’ have run away. The Prime Minister is unable to give a single statement. Trump has claimed 25 times that he has announced a ceasefire. Who is he? This is not his work. However, the Prime Minister didn’t respond once. This is reality. Can’t hide from it,” the Congress MP said.

“They have destroyed our foreign policy. You can hardly count on your fingers the number of countries that have supported us. No one has supported us,” Gandhi added.

What did US President Donald Trump say about India-Pakistan ceasefire? 

This comes after a recent statement made by Donald Trump, where he repeated his claims of “stopping the war between India and Pakistan” in the name of trade deals. “We have stopped wars between India and Pakistan. They were probably going to end up in a nuclear war. They shot down five planes in the last attack. It was back and forth, back and forth. I called them and I said no more trade if you do this. They are both powerful nuclear nations. Who knows where that would have ended up, and I stopped it,” Trump said.

Congress slams PM Modi over President Trump's 'ceasefire' claims

Earlier in the day, Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh lambasted the Narendra Modi government over its refusal to rebut the claims made by US President Donald Trump of announcing a “ceasefire” between India and Pakistan.

He said that the claims of a “ceasefire” made by Trump have reached their silver jubilee with the US president reiterating them 25 times in the last 73 days. The Congress leader attacked the centre for not providing a definite date for discussing the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor that followed.

“As the Modi government continues in its refusal to give firm dates for a debate on Pahalgam-Sindoor in Parliament and as the Modi government persists in its refusal to commit to a reply by the PM in the debate, President Trump reaches the silver jubilee, the quarter century mark on his claims. He has trumpeted 25 times in the last 73 days, but the Prime Minister of India is totally quiet – finding time only to travel abroad and to destabilise democratic institutions at home,” Ramesh, General Secretary incharge of Communications in Congress, posted on X.

