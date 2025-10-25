Kurnool Bus Tragedy: How did 234 smartphones make Andhra bus fire more deadly?

The Forensic experts have suggested that the initial blaze is believed to have started in the front section due to a fuel leakage. However, read here to know exactly what happened.

The investigation into the Kurnool bus fire case has taken a new turn with the discovery of a consignment of 234 smartphones worth Rs 46 lakh inside the bus. According to forensic experts, the exploding batteries of these phones contributed to the intensity of the blaze that engulfed the bus, killing 19 passengers.

The smartphones were being shipped as a parcel by a Hyderabad-based businessman named Manganath, who had sent the consignment to an e-commerce company in Bengaluru. The phones were destined for supply to customers, but fate had other plans. When the accident occurred on Friday morning, the smartphones exploded, adding fuel to the fire.

What exactly happened?

The Forensic experts have suggested that the initial blaze is believed to have started in the front section due to a fuel leakage. A bike got stuck under the bus, and the resulting splatter of petrol, combined with the heat or a spark, ignited the fire, which quickly consumed the entire vehicle. The heat was so severe that it melted the aluminium sheets on the bus floor, as stated by Venkataraman, Director-General.

"We saw bones and ash dropping through the melted sheets," Venkataraman said, indicating the catastrophic loss of life. This grim discovery at the scene highlights the severity of the accident. The director-general also pointed out a structural flaw in the bus's construction, which ultimately proved detrimental during the emergency.

Structural flaw in bus construction

The use of lightweight aluminium instead of iron, a measure typically employed to reduce vehicle weight and increase speed, intensified the accident's severity. This raises questions about the safety measures and regulations in place for public transport vehicles. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are likely to scrutinize the bus's construction and safety features.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the region, and people are demanding stricter safety norms for public transport. The fact that the bus was carrying a large consignment of smartphones added to the intensity of the blaze, making it a tragic accident that has claimed many lives.