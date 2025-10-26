Kurnool tragedy: Bus driver arrested after horrific accident that killed 20

CONFIRMED! Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are in relationship, couple walk hand-in-hand after singer's birthday bash in Paris; WATCH
INDIA
The driver of the bus that went up in flames after a collision with a motorcycle in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, has been arrested by the police. Miriyala Lakshmaiah was behind the wheels of the double-decker luxury bus that met with the ghastly accident on Friday (October 24). Police have found that Lakshmaiah, who studied only up to Class 5, had obtained a heavy vehicle driving license using forged Class 10 certificates. As per licensing rules, anyone driving a transport vehicle needs to have completed at least Class 8.
In the early hours of Friday, the sleeper bus ran over a two-wheeler, which had already met with an accident at Chinna Tekuru village in Kurnool district. The motorcycle was dragged underneath the bus, causing its fuel tank to burst and subsequent ignition of fire. There were 44 passengers on the bus, and some of them managed to escape the blaze. Police have confirmed that there were two people riding the motorbike and both were drunk.
According to the police, the two-wheeler met with an accident as it skidded on a wet road, resulting in the death of the rider, identified as Siva Shankar. The pillion rider, Erri Swamy, pulled him from the middle of the road and checked on him, but he had died. "Even as he was thinking of pulling the bike aside from the road, the bus rushed in and ran over it, dragging it forward to some distance," said Kurnool Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikrant Patil. Police later picked up Swamy and questioned him as part of the investigation.