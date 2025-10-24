FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
India

INDIA

Kurnool Bus Accident: Eyewitnesses narrate escape from horrific fire, 'only two or three people...'

Jayant Kushwaha, who was travelling from Hyderabad in a private bus that caught fire, on Friday narrated the horrific ordeal, saying that he remained in disbelief after witnessing fire onboard as soon as he woke up.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 01:02 PM IST

Kurnool Bus Accident: Eyewitnesses narrate escape from horrific fire, 'only two or three people...'
Eyewitnesses narrated the horrific ordeal about the Hyderabad-Bengaluru-bound private bus that caught fire, killing at least 20 passengers in the wee hours in Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh. The Kaveri travels carrying 41 passengers, caught fire after colliding with a bike that got stuck under the bus, officials confirmed on Friday. 

Kurnool bus fire accident: What did eyewitnesses say?

Jayant Kushwaha, who was travelling from Hyderabad in a private bus that caught fire, on Friday narrated the horrific ordeal, saying that he remained in disbelief after witnessing fire onboard as soon as he woke up. Jayant woke up around 2:30 AM only to find himself and others trapped in a fire on board since the doors remained locked. He, along with two or three other passengers, attempted to break emergency windows to escape the bus.

"Around 2:30-2:40 AM, the bus stopped, and I woke up and I saw that the bus caught fire. I couldn't believe that it was fire. I realised moments after that it was fire. Only two three people were awake. We yelled fire and woke everybody up. The doors were locked. We couldn't locate the drivers. We broke the emergency window as the main door was locked. We jumped out of the window. Many people jumped out of the bus by breaking the windows," Jayant told ANI.
 

Another eyewitness of the incident, Ashwin, said that around 20 people managed to get out of the bus as it caught fire, but others were unable to escape. Ashwin said that he was the one to alert the driver about the fire on the window side. "Last night, we boarded the bus at Kukatpally to travel to Bengaluru. I was seated behind the driver's seat. After a long journey, between 2:30 and 3:30 AM, I noticed a fire on the window side and immediately alerted the driver. The bus was stopped right away. Meanwhile, we tried to break the windows to escape. Around 20 people managed to get out of the bus, but the others were unable to escape," Ashwin told ANI.

Kurnool bus accident: What happened

Kurnool District Collector (DC) A Siri said that a total of 11 bodies have been identified, while the remaining nine bodies are yet to be accounted for. She said that the incident occurred in the early hours of Friday between 3:00 AM and 3:10 AM. "There are a total of 41 members in the bus, including two drivers. A bike got stuck under the bus. After the accident, petrol leaked from the bike and caught fire. Of the 41 members, we have traced 21 passengers; they are safe. 11 dead bodies have been removed from the bus. 21 members have minor injuries and are undergoing treatment. We have to confirm about the remaining 9 bodies," DC Siri said.
 

She further informed that the bus doors failed to open after the accident. However, the DC said, two drivers managed to escape from the fire."This incident happened late at night, and the passengers were sleeping. The bus wires were cut after the accident, and the bus doors didn't open after the accident. We're investigating the matter. The two drivers escaped from the fire. The passengers were coming from Hyderabad, and we're tracing the deceased family members. We've set up a control room for help," DC Siri said. 

A fire official pointed out that there were no safety hammers to break the glass after the accident."The bus collided with a bike, dragged it and caused the bike's petrol to leak, which led to a fire. There were no safety hammers to break glass after the fire accident. The bus driver didn't stop after the collision with the bike. The bus' diesel tank didn't catch fire, but the bus was totally damaged. We're investigating the matter," the official said.

Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said his government will extend all possible support to the injured and affected families. "I am shocked to learn about the devastating bus fire accident near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of those who have lost their loved ones," he posted on X.

(With inputs from ANI)

