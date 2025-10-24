Kurnool bus accident: At least 20 killed as private bus catches fire on Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Good news for passengers: IRCTC to run 22 special trains from Gorakhpur today ahead of Chhath Puja; Check full list, route, timings and more

Mallika Sherawat's diet secret: How she stays fit at 49 with no roti, no coffee and only...

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna take Uber ride in Australia, driver's surprised expression goes viral, watch

Piyush Pandey Dies: Legend behind 'Abki baar Modi Sarkaar' slogan, Cadbury’s 'Kuch Khaas Hai' — a look at his most iconic ads

Post-Festive Body Care: Worried about skin and air damage from air pollution? Here’s how to protect them from toxic air

Piyush Pandey, maker of iconic Fevicol, Cadbury ads, dies at 70

US President Donald Trump ends trade negotiations with Canada, accuses Ottawa of...

'It's in his DNA...': Insiders reveal key detail about ex-Canada PM Justin Trudeau, Katy Perry's 'romance'

Noida traffic advisory: Key diversions ahead of Chhath Puja 2025 on October 27, 28; Check route changes

Pune to Nanded in just 7 hours: New Vande Bharat train to cut travel time between these two cities; Check start date, distance, stoppages, ticket fares

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mallika Sherawat's diet secret: How she stays fit at 49 with no roti, no coffee and only...

Mallika Sherawat's diet secret: How she stays fit at 49

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna take Uber ride in Australia, driver's surprised expression goes viral, watch

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna take Uber ride in Australia...

Piyush Pandey, advertising legend behind iconic ads for Fevicol, Cadbury: A sharp recall of his unforgettable commercials

Piyush Pandey, advertising legend behind iconic ads for Fevicol, Cadbury: A shar

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeIndia

INDIA

Kurnool bus accident: At least 20 killed as private bus catches fire on Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway

A serious fire accident occurred in Ullindakonda cross, 20 kilometres from Kurnool town, in the early hours of Friday when a Bengaluru–Hyderabad bound Kaveri Travels bus caught fire, leaving several passengers feared dead.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 10:15 AM IST

Kurnool bus accident: At least 20 killed as private bus catches fire on Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A serious fire accident occurred in Ullindakonda cross, 20 kilometres from Kurnool town, in the early hours of Friday when a Bengaluru–Hyderabad bound Kaveri Travels bus caught fire, leaving several passengers feared dead. According to initial reports, the private travel bus was carrying around 40 passengers at the time of the accident.
.
A fire suddenly broke out in the vehicle, and within minutes, the entire bus was engulfed in flames, according to local media reports. Preliminary information suggests that around 12 passengers managed to exit the bus safely before the fire spread rapidly, but several others were unable to escape in time. The injured were immediately shifted to the Kurnool Government General Hospital for treatment. Police and fire officials are still verifying the exact number of casualties, though several deaths have been reported, according to reports.

According to police sources, the fire broke out after a two-wheeler rammed into the bus early on Friday morning (October 24, 2025), around 3:00 am. After the collision, the fuel leaked, causing a fire that engulfed the bus. Around 21 people managed to escape by jumping from the bus by breaking the glass since the door was locked. According to the District Collector, the bus was carrying 41 people, including 2 drivers. At present traced 21 people and of the remaining 20, there were 11 dead bodies have been recovered; both drivers have escaped. Police have launched a search to trace them and have initiated a detailed investigation into the tragedy.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed deep shock and sorrow over the fire accident. The CM conveyed condolences to the families of the deceased while instructing state officials to coordinate with Andhra Pradesh authorities and take necessary relief measures.

He further spoke with the State Chief Secretary K. Ramkrishna Rao and the Director General of Police (DGP) B. Shivadhar Reddy regarding the accident and suggested setting up a helpline immediately. Instructions were given for the Gadwal District Collector and Superintendent of Police (SP) to visit the accident site.
 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi-NCR Pollution Update: National Capital's pollution crisis deepens with overall AQI at 293, IMD predicts rain on..., check full forecast here
Delhi-NCR Pollution Update: National Capital's pollution crisis deepens with ove
BIG win for India as Trump administration likely to slash tariffs to..., here's what we know so far
BIG win for India as Trump administration likely to slash tariffs to...
Explained: Why Virat Kohli got standing ovation in Adelaide despite scoring 0 in 2nd ODI vs Australia
Explained: Why Virat Kohli got standing ovation in Adelaide despite scoring 0 in
Tamil Nadu weather Update: All schools to remain closed due to heavy rain in Chennai
Tamil Nadu weather Update: All schools to remain closed due to heavy rain
MCC NEET Counselling 2025: Round 3 seat allotment result released at mcc.nic.in, reporting from October 24 to November 1; Check details inside
MCC NEET Counselling 2025: Round 3 seat allotment result released at mcc.nic.in
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE