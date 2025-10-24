Kurnool bus accident: 16 challans, zero accountability, dark record behind inferno!

The bus that caught fire near Kurnool, killing 20, had 16 traffic violations in Telangana, raising serious safety and negligence concerns.

The not-so-glorious past of the bus, which turned into a speeding inferno near Kurnool city in Andhra Pradesh, has come to the surface after 20 (unofficial reports suggest 32) people were killed Friday morning. A V Kaveri Travels bus traveling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru was supposed to be on a routine journey. However, it became a reminder of how negligence and ignored warnings can cause tragic devastation with dire consequences. If media reports are to be believed, the bus registered as DD 01 N 9490 had a history of traffic violations, as it got 16 challans in Telangana alone. These challans were issued for speeding, incorrect city permit entries, dangerous driving, and taking incorrect routes. It threw serious safety concerns out of the window.

A thorough probe to uncover the full story behind the bus's operations has been launched by the Telangana transport department. The department has said that its officials will ensure accountability and suggest ways to prevent such catastrophic incidents in the future. They also said that both road and vehicle design are closely scrutinised during such investigations to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

2013 Mahbubnagar bus accident

The tragic Kurnool bus accident brought back the grim memories of the 2013 Mahbubnagar bus fire, when 45 passengers were killed in 10 minutes while travelling from Bengaluru to Hyderabad. iT was found after the investigations that the Volvo bus caught fire when part of a culvert struck the battery compartment, igniting the fuel tanks and trapping passengers due to blocked exits.

Telangana Transport Minister says ‘unfit’ buses will be seized. Taking to X, President Droupadi Murmu expressed shock and grief over the tragic incident. The Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post, "The loss of lives in a tragic bus fire accident in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, is deeply unfortunate. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured."

Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.



An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be… October 24, 2025

PM Modi announces ex-gratia

Expressing concerns over the tragic incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured. The PMO said in a post on X,

"Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs50,000."