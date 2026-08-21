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Kurla crane collapse: Fresh aerial visuals capture devastation, 3-month-old baby among 10 injured

Fresh aerial visuals from Kurla’s Qureshi Nagar show extensive damage after an MMRDA hydraulic crane collapsed, injuring 10 people, including a three-month-old child.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 21, 2026, 01:00 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Kurla crane collapse: Fresh aerial visuals capture devastation, 3-month-old baby among 10 injured
Image credit: Instagram
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Fresh aerial visuals from Qureshi Nagar in Mumbai’s Kurla have revealed the extent of destruction caused after a massive hydraulic crane collapsed in the densely populated area early Friday morning. The crane crashed onto nearby structures, damaging several houses and leaving at least 10 people injured, including a three-month-old child.

The visuals show the huge arm of the crane extending from the construction site across the surrounding area. It appears to have hit the pillars of a nearby structure before blocking a road and striking several houses. Some homes can be seen partially damaged, with debris spread across the area.

The crane arm also reached the overhead electrical equipment of the Kurla-Trombay goods railway line beyond the residential area. A rail maintenance locomotive was seen stationed near the affected stretch, while railway personnel worked to assess the damage and carry out repairs to the overhead equipment.

The incident took place while demolition work was being carried out at an under-construction ground-plus-17-floor building. According to the BMC Disaster Management Cell, a hydraulic crane was being used to lift a poclain machine to the top of the building for demolition work by M/s Sunny Company.

During the operation, part of the crane fell onto slum huts in Qureshi Nagar, the road in Samrat Ashok Nagar, the compound wall of an MHADA building and three to four vehicles parked inside the MHADA premises. The crane also came into contact with high-tension railway overhead wires.

3-month-old child among 10 injured

The crane collapse injured 10 people. Eight victims were taken to Sion Hospital, while two were admitted to Kurla Bhabha Hospital. A three-month-old child was also among those injured.

The BMC said all 10 injured people are receiving treatment and are in stable condition.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said the crane had been brought to the location for demolition work but had not yet started operating. According to the authority, the crane tilted while it was being positioned and subsequently fell towards the adjoining construction area.

MMRDA said preliminary findings suggested that soft and muddy ground may have affected the crane’s stability. Machinery and manpower have been deployed to clear the fallen crane and secure the site. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the collapse.

The crane also damaged the overhead equipment of the Kurla-Trombay goods railway line. Central Railway has started restoration work, while passenger train services have not been affected by the incident.

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