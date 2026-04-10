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Kumbh viral girl Monalisa a minor? Investigation finds fraud case, police files POCSO against husband Farman

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Kumbh viral girl Monalisa a minor? Investigation finds fraud case, police files POCSO against husband Farman

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Kumbh viral girl Monalisa a minor? Investigation finds fraud case, police files POCSO against husband Farman

The Khargone Police in Madhya Pradesh has filed a POCSO case against her husband, Farman. This happened after a police investigation confirmed that she is a minor.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 10, 2026, 09:30 PM IST

Kumbh viral girl Monalisa a minor? Investigation finds fraud case, police files POCSO against husband Farman
Police have filed POCSO case against Monalisa's husband Farman Khan finding her minor
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Monalisa, popularly known as the “Mahakumbh viral girl”, has once come in the spotlight, this time with a major controversy related to her marriage. Barely a month after her marriage with a Muslim man she has been in the news. Now, the Khargone Police in Madhya Pradesh has filed a POCSO case against her husband, Farman. This happened after a police investigation confirmed that she is a minor.  

The shocking revelation has put Monalisa Bhonsle’s marriage under scrutiny. He has also been booked under sections related to criminal conspiracy and unlawful marriage under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. 

According to the official hospital records, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribe confirmed that Monalisa was born on December 30, 2009, calculating her age as being 16 years, 2 months, and 12 days old at the time of her marriage on March 11 this year. 

The viral woman married her boyfriend on March 11, 2025, under police protection as she made allegations against her father, and had declared that she was “18 years old”. She alleged that her father was forcing her to come with him to Indore. 

How the investigation take place? 

The investigation started at the Nainar Deva Temple in Kerala, where the marriage was solemnised. The temple administration told investigators that the ceremony was conducted on the basis of ages mentioned in the couple's Aadhaar cards. The marriage was then registered at a Gram Panchayat office using a birth certificate that the probe team found to be fraudulent. 

The certificate was issued by the Maheshwar Municipality and mentioned Monalisa's date of birth as January 1, 2008, which makes her age two years older than what is mentioned in government hospital records. The commission has immediately directed local authorities to cancel the fraudulent document. 

Monalisa’s marriage 

Monalisa Bhonsle, girl who went viral during Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, married her boyfriend, Farman Khan, on March 11. Their wedding was a private event held in a temple ceremony in Kerala. The couple tied the knot at the Arumanoor Temple in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, according to a report by Onmanorama.  

Jai Singh Bhonsle, Monalisa’s father, had sought intervention of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to bring Monalisa back from Kerala safely, as he alleged that his daughter is a victim of 'love-jihad', as was lured by Muslim man into marriage and to convert her into Islam. 

Read more: Bihar Horror: 42-year-old man beheaded in Araria district; accused beaten to death by mob, probe underway

 

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Kumbh viral girl Monalisa a minor? Investigation finds fraud case, police files POCSO against husband Farman
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