Kumbh Mela 2021: Railways to restart 18 trains in Haridwar from Jan 10; check complete list

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had said last year that despite the practical problems posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kumbh Mela would be held in Haridwar next year in its "divine form."

Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik had said in a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office that planned arrangements would be made to avoid any trouble to the devotees during the Kumbh Mela.

ABAP chief Mahant Narendra Giri assured the government that the bodies would fully co-operate with the state government for the successful conduct of the Kumbh Mela.

Kaushik said 35 to 50 lakh people are expected to bath in the holy river Ganga every day during Kumbh Mela 2021.

In order to facilitate the travel of passengers to Haridwar, the Indian Railways has also started several special trains that will transport the devotees to Haridwar.

Indian Railways has decided to resume 18 trains in Haridwar from January 10,

Here is the list of trains carrying passengers to Haridwar:

-Haridwar-Howrah Kumbh Express 12369-70