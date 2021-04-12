Kumbh Mela 2021: Haridwar all set for second Shahi Snan of Maha Kumbh today, Nepal king to participate

Haridwar is all set for the second royal bath of Maha Kumbh, which will be held on Monday under the COVID-19 protocols amid the alarming situation of coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand.

Speaking to ANI, Inspector-general of Police, Haridwar Kumbh Mela, Sanjay Gunjyal said, this year the second and the third royal bath will be held with the interval of one day. "The first bath was held on March 11 on the occasion of Mahashivratri, while the second will be held on April 12 and on April 14, the third royal bath will be taken by the 13 Akhadas," the IG said on Sunday.

The IG also informed that the processions of the 13 Akhadas will be carried through highways where no vehicular movement will be allowed.

"There will be zero-zone on the highway and no movement of vehicles will be allowed in the route except the procession," he said.

In Bramha Kund, common devotees will be allowed to take bath till 7 am but after that, no one will be allowed as the place will be reserved for the Akhadas. The royal bath continues till the evening. Whereas other devotees are allowed to take Holy dip on other ghats, he added.

Meanwhile, Nepal's last King Gyanendra Veer Vikram Singh on Sunday arrived in Uttarakhand's Haridwar to participate in the ongoing Kumbh festivities in the holy city.

During his visit, King Gyanendra met Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Kailashanand Giri Maharaj of Niranjani Akhara at Dakshin Kali Temple and took his blessings.

He will offer prayers in the Kali temple and will also take blessings after visiting the seers. King Gyanendra has arrived in Haridwar for the first time on the occasion of Kumbh.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat welcomed the arrival of King Gyanendra Veer Vikram Singh, according to Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO). In a message, CM said, "Welcome to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and Haridwar Kumbh. You are blessed by the saints and the Ganges. Take the holy benefit of Aquarius by taking bath."

King Gyanendra is scheduled to join the royal procession of Niranjani Akhara today to take a bath in the Ganges and take the blessings of the saints.

This year, the Kumbh is being held from April 1 to 30 in Haridwar. In normal circumstances, Kumbh continues for nearly four months but this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the duration of the congregation has been curtailed to one month.

(With ANI inputs)