Kumar Mangalam Birla's daughter Anaya alleges racism by restaurant in Los Angeles, says 'they threw out my family'

Ananya Birla, the daughter of the country's prominent businessman Kumar Mangalam Birla, has accused a US restaurant of racist behaviour. Through a tweet, Ananya said that the Scopa Italian Roots restaurant in Washington literally threw her out with the family.

Tagging the restaurant in her tweet, Ananya said that the restaurant really needs to treat its customers right.

"This restaurant @ScopaRestaurant literally threw my family and I, out of their premises. So racist. So sad. You really need to treat your customers right. Very racist. This is not okay," her tweet read.

In another tweet, she said that the waiter at the restaurant was extremely rude to her mother.

"We waited for 3 hours to eat at your restaurant. @chefantonia Your waiter Joshua Silverman was extremely rude to my mother, bordering racist. This isn’t okay," she wrote on Twitter.

Ananya Birla is the daughter of Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla and is a singer. Ananya Birla's first song Livin the Life came out in 2016. After this song, she was signed by Universal Music India. Apart from this, she is also the founder and CEO of e-commerce company CuroCarte.