INDIA

Kullu Landslide: Terrifying Video of a building on a hillside collapsing, along with trees and debris goes viral - WATCH

Viral: The incident was captured in a scary video that went viral on social media, showing tourists at the Anni bus stop running and shouting "Hey Bhagaban..." for protection as the landslide occurred.

Latest News

Pritam Saha

Updated : Sep 02, 2025, 02:06 PM IST

Kullu Landslide: Terrifying Video of a building on a hillside collapsing, along with trees and debris goes viral - WATCH
Kullu Landslide Today: Viral video shows a building near the Anni bus stop turns to dust
Kullu Viral Video: Anni town in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh was rocked by panic Tuesday morning after a building on a mountainside collapsed, bringing with it debris and trees.

There were no recorded life loss because the management evacuated the buildings three days ago as a precaution when cracks appeared in them during the tourist district's intense rains from August 25 to September 2. As the landslide happened, tourists at the Anni bus terminus were seen running and shouting "Hey Bhagaban..." for safety in a dramatic video of the tragedy that went viral on social media. In the video, a three-story commercial building can be seen to have collapsed.

Netizens showered the video with likes and comments as soon as it was uploaded to X (previously Twitter). The caption reads, "A building near the new bus stand in Anni was hit by a #landslide, situation serious." 

Since the authorities had taken preventative action to evacuate the threatened structures, vigilant district management was instrumental in preventing a possible dissaster. Eight buildings in the locality were still in danger of collapsing, with the new bus terminal in Ani serving as the epicentre. Notably, a week before, the administration had also issued evacuation notices for same structures.

However, as the region echoed with shocked shouts, the tragedy caused terror and anxiety among the locals and onlookers. The district administration's quick actions during the ongoing recovery and assessment activities, as well as the community's resilience, demonstrate the importance of being ready for natural disasters.

