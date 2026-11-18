A fresh encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Wednesday morning.

A fresh encounter broke out between the joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces and terrorists in Kulgam district. The gunfight began on Wednesday morning amid an ongoing search operation to track down terrorists linked to a recent attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) checkpoint in the district. In a recent post on X, Kashmir Zone Police wrote, ''#Encounter started with terrorists and Joint party of JKP and SF in Kulgam.''

Lateef Bhat likely trapped as security forces resume operation

The latest gunfight in Kulgam started after security forces launched a search operation to locate Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Mohammed Lateef Bhat. Security forces analysed CCTV footage from November 10 and 11 and spotted Bhat and Umar Nisar Dar on multiple cameras installed at different locations in the area.

Forces documented their movements while conducting reconnaissance and subsequently fleeing after the Akhran attack.

#Encounter started with terrorists and Joint party of JKP and SF in Kulgam. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) November 17, 2026

Meanwhile, Umar Nisar Dar's family had lodged a missing complaint at Kulgam Police Station, and during the investigation, it came to light that Dar has been providing shelter and assistance to Bhat for nearly 5-6 months.

It was also revealed that after the Akhran incident, Dar joined the TRF (The Resistance Front) outfit. After fleeing the scene of the attack, both Dar and Bhat were intercepted by security forces at Laroo, and during the encounter, Dar was killed.

What happened in the November 11 CRPF checkpoint attack?

Three CRPF personnel were injured after motorcycle-borne attackers opened fire on security personnel deployed in the Akhran area of Kulgam on November 11. After the investigation, it was found that Dar and Bhat carried out the attack, and the Jammu and Kashmir Police subsequently examined CCTV footage to track their movements.

(With inputs from ANI)