Security forces recovered a terrorist’s body during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, days after three CRPF personnel were injured in an attack.

Kulgam Encounter: One terrorist killed after CRPF attack, search for others on (Source: ANI)

Security forces recovered the body of a terrorist from an encounter site in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday, days after an attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) checkpoint left three personnel injured.

The search operation is still underway, officials said. At least two terrorists suspected to be involved in the November 11 attack were believed to be trapped in the area, triggering an encounter with security forces.

The Kashmir Zone Police confirmed the encounter in a post on X, saying the entire area had been cordoned off and a joint operation was underway.

“Encounter with terrorists started in Kulgam. Whole area cordoned off. J&K Police and Security Forces on job. Details to follow,” the police said.

According to officials, the operation involved nearby Army units and the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG). Senior police officers were also present in the district to oversee the security operation.

Kulgam encounter: What happened on November 11?

The encounter comes days after unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on CRPF personnel deployed at a security checkpoint near Mir Bazar in Kulgam district on November 11.

The firing took place at around 2.15 pm, leaving three CRPF personnel injured. The attackers fled the spot following the incident.

The CRPF said operations were underway to track down the perpetrators and that the injured personnel were receiving the best possible medical treatment.

Two of the injured personnel sustained minor injuries, while the third was seriously injured. The injured were identified as Head Constable Somveer Singh and Constables Rakesh Dass and Santosh Chandru.

Search operation launched to track attackers

Security forces had been conducting search and combing operations in Kulgam for several days to trace those involved in the attack.

A Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched near Mir Bazar on Sunday. Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat and Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Sujit Kumar, were present at the spot to supervise the operation.

Additional security personnel were deployed in the area as the search operation intensified.

CRPF chief visits injured jawan

CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh visited an injured personnel undergoing treatment at the Army Hospital in Srinagar after the November 11 attack.

During the visit, the CRPF chief praised the jawan for his courage and response during the attack.

The force said his swift retaliation had foiled the terrorists’ plans and helped avert a major incident.