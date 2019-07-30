Kuldeep Sengar was already suspended from party, will continue to remain so: UP BJP chief on Unnao rape accused

"He was suspended from the party and will stay suspended. CBI inquiry in the case is underway," said UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Tuesday.

Unnao rape case: UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh while speaking on the Unnao rape case accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar said that he was suspended from the party and will stay suspended.

"He was suspended from the party and will stay suspended. CBI inquiry in the case is underway," said UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Tuesday.

Earlier, a murder case was registered against Sengar (prime accused in Unnao rape case), his brother Manoj Singh Sengar and eight others in connection with the road accident in which the Unnao rape victim and her lawyer were seriously injured, while two of her aunts were killed.

UP BJP Chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Unnao rape case accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar: He was suspended from the party and will stay suspended. CBI inquiry in the case is underway. pic.twitter.com/QxZrCygM7E — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 30, 2019

The case was registered under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 120-B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Kuldeep Sengar is the prime accused in the rape case of the minor girl. He is a BJP MLA from Bangarmau in Unnao and was arrested by the CBI in April last year. The teen was allegedly raped by the BJP MLA at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has been facing the flak from the opposition ever since Unnao rape survivor's accident which took place on Sunday when the victim was on her way to Rae Bareli along with her family members.

The accident took place after a truck rammed into the vehicle in which the girl was travelling with her two aunts and lawyer. While her aunts succumbed to injuries, she and her lawyer were grievously injured.

Meanwhile, the opposition on Tuesday created ruckus in the Parliament while protesting against the Unnao rape survivor's accident. However, the Centre said that the Uttar Pradesh government is taking steps to ensure justice for the girl and her family and urged the Opposition not to politicise the matter.

The protests, that began soon after the House convened for the day, was led by Congress members. They were joined by members from the Trinamool Congress, DMK and BSP, among others.

Congress, Trinamool Congress, BSP and DMK members walked out of the House. Trinamool Congress walked out twice.

More than 30 members, mostly from the Congress were in the Well, for nearly 40 minutes and were heard shouting 'we want justice'.

Earlier in the day, the UP government had requested the Centre to transfer Unnao rape survivor's accident case to the CBI.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)