Kuldeep Gurjar Comes Forward To Pay Respect To The Martyrs

Senior regional leader of Congress party Kuldeep Gurjar Ramgarh, during his visit to the Bhandwadi village, visited the families of martyrs to pay his respect and condolence. He and his team visited the village a few days back in order to educate and make the villagers aware about the policies initiated by Kuldeep Gurjar for the welfare of the people.

Kuldeep Gurjar has been an active member of the Congress party for many years now. He has participated in several party welfare programs and strongly inspired the youth to help the people at the ground level, especially in rural areas.

Kuldeep Gurjar is the senior regional leader of the Congress party from Sohana town and municipal committee of Gurgaon district in Haryana. A few days back, he and other party members visited Bhandwadi village and went from house to house listening to the problems faced by them. On this occasion, he assured the people that he will always be there to support and listen to all their problems. He further

added that, “He will try to resolve all their issues.” He also requested the youth of the area to come forward to help the people.

During the visit he also visited the families of Martyr Amar Shaheed Kanwarpal Tomar residing in Sohna town, Lansnayak Raj Singh and Akash Khatana, residents of Damdama village. He showed his condolences to the families and said that the sacrifice of these strong soldiers will never be forgotten. The martyrs are our country’s heritage. Remembering all the soldiers who have sacrificed their lives bravely fighting for our country, he consoled the families saying, “We are all very proud of them. They are our brave soldiers and it is because of these soldiers that we are safe in our country. We can sleep peacefully because these brave soldiers are always risking their lives every minute on the fronts to protect our country.”

Kuldeep Gurjar, Senior regional leader of Congress party, Sohana, Haryana, has been actively spreading awareness and organising several social and cultural programs for the people. He is a youth leader today who diligently supports locals and encourages the youth to participate in social welfare programs.

