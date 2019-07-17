Kulbhushan Jadhav was abducted by Jaish-ul-Adl from Chabahar and given to ISI

Even as India awaits the ICJ verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is currently in Pakistani prison, government sources have revealed sensational details about how he was abducted.

As per sources, Kulbhushan Jadhav was kidnapped and moved to Pakistan by armed groups. Pakistan's ISI used proxy group Jaish al Adl for conspiring to kidnap Jadhav. Indian agencies have enough evidence to prove how Pakistani agencies framed Jadhav in a fake spy case. Pakistan has used Jaish al Adl against Iran too. Iranian officials have spoken of Pakistan’s sponsorship of terrorist activities along the Iran-Pakistan border. Recently, US State Department designated Jaish al Adl as a front of Jundullah, which is a Specially Designated Global Terrorist Organisation.

On 8 May 2017, India instituted proceedings in the International Court of Justice in relation to egregious violations by Pakistan of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963 in the matter of arrest, detention and trial of an Indian national Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav. Military Courts were set up by Pakistan after 2015 as an instrument for the military to engage in summary trials. They are responsible for several death sentences after April 2017. Jadhav was denied the right to be defended by a legal counsel of his choice. His conviction and death sentence is based on “confessions” taken in captivity.

India has succeeded in stopping Pakistan from taking the law into its own hands. Its approach to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) led to stopping Pakistan from executing Jadhav. Pakistan’s argument that the International Court of Justice had no jurisdiction was overruled by the ICJ. Pakistan’s military has been restrained using the weight of ICJ and India’s strong legal case.