Kudos for Union Interim Budget from far & wide

A top American business advocacy group has lauded the Interim Budget presented by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, saying the many positive elements in it will support consumer spending and economic growth.

“We see many positive elements that will support consumer spending and economic growth, including a boost in defence and health spending, as well as a renewed focus on digitisation of government processes as well as artificial intelligence,” said US India Business Council (USIBC) president Nisha Desai Biswal.

The creation of a single window for approvals in film production will boost the media and entertainment industries as well as measures on anti-piracy, she said. “USIBC applauds the Budget released by the govt,” she added.Karun Rishi, president of the USA-India Chamber of Commerce, said the interim Budget was pro-farmer and middle-class.

Fiscal stimulus to small and marginal farmers and tax sops for the middle-class will lead to more disposable income. “This will result in increased consumption. It will likely boost the rural economy and surge domestic growth,” Rishi said.

Even with these sops, the FM has managed to keep the anticipated fiscal deficit at 3.4%. The deficit is well within range. The FM has succeeded in doing a fine balancing act, he said.

A leading Singapore Bank said the Interim Budget has a strong focus on the rural and agricultural sector and also suggests that economic priorities have taken precedence.

Singapore’s DBS Bank has said there was a marginal slippage in the FY19 and FY20 fiscal deficit targets, resulting in a sharp increase in the borrowing quantum.

Friday’s budget announcements suggest that the economic priorities have taken precedence over near-term fiscal consolidation as the 3 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) fiscal target stands delayed, Radhika Rao, economist at DBS’ Group Research, wrote in a commentary on the Indian Budget.

