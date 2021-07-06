KSEEB Karnataka SSLC Class 10 exams dates latest updates: Education Minister Suresh Kumar makes BIG announcement

Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Monday (July 5) said that the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations or Class 10 exams of Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will be held as per schedule on July 19 and 22. The minister added that a COVID-19 safety protocol has already been released by the state government to conduct these examinations safely.

Kumar asserted that all the SOPs will be strictly enforced in all examination centres. "If any student is found with COVID symptoms, such students will be allowed to write the examinations in a separate room. If a COVID -infected student wishes to take the examinations, then he or she will be allowed to appear for the examination at the nearby COVID Care Centre. So, we are taking every possible safety procedure to conduct these crucial examinations," the Minister explained.

"Conducting exams is not a punishment to the students, but it is being held as it would help the students to choose the subjects of their liking to shape their career in future. Moreover, this year we have to conduct examinations as these students were promoted to SSLC last year without a written examination of their Class 9. This being the case, we cannot take the risk of not conducting these examinations and promote them to the next class," added the minister.

It is to be noted that the SSLC examinations will consist of two sets of Model Question Papers and students will get OMR sheets.

"Prior to these examinations commencing, I will interact with them and answer their questions and also clarify their doubts about the examinations. Besides this I am going to convene a meeting with all Deputy Directors of Public Instruction (DDPIs) and Block Education Officer (BEOs) for the next two days to discuss and formalise complete plans," Minister Kumar said.