Krishna Janmashtami 2020: You can now undertake a virtual journey to Vrindavan; here are details

On the occasion of Janmashtami this year (Janmashtami 2020), a virtual tour of Vrindavan will be held on Tuesday by the Chandrovodaya Temple in Vrindavan. Notably due to the raging coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak, the administration has banned the visit to Vrindavan Dham temples, so it is not possible to physically visit any of the temples this year.

But don't you worry about it a bit because the Chandrovodaya Temple of Vrindavan is giving devotees the opportunity to undertake a 'virtual journey', keeping in mind the will of all devotees to visit the Vrindavan Dham temples on the occasion of Janmashtami 2020.

With this virtual tour, devotees will be able to visit the major temples of Vrindavan. The virtual tour will be held from 5.30 PM to 6.30 PM today.

Devotees can make a virtual journey to the Chandroday Temple of Vrindavan through the Zoom app or via the YouTube channel. Devotees will be sent a link to the live programme.

The main temples that will be included in the virtual tour of Vrindavan Dham for Janmashtami 2020: