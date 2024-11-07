Kanodia Group’s maiden real estate venture KREEVA focuses on bringing projects for the true connoisseurs of luxury and excellence.

New Delhi [India] November 6: KREEVA, the luxury real estate venture by the Kanodia Group, is poised to reshape the ultra-luxury housing market in Delhi-NCR. With its upcoming residential projects, Kreeva is focused on creating city-centric, exclusive communities.



It's targeting only the top 1% of society for its one-of-a-kind projects. Moreover, it looks forward to deliver best of both worlds luxury living experience in Delhi-NCR’s most sought-after locations. For KREEVA the definition of luxury extends far beyond the traditional markers of first-rate amenities and superior design. The brand aims to reimagine luxury by purposefully focussing on "rarity of existence."



Mr. Mayank Jain, CEO of KREEVA said, "At KREEVA, we are dedicated to building communities in the most sought-after areas of Delhi-NCR. With our exclusive projects meant for only a selected few we want our residences to remain rare, unique, and highly desirable for generations to come. Our mission is not only to provide high-end amenities, but to create such living experiences that embody luxury in every sense. We believe the essence of luxury is not just in the offerings in the projects, but in the exclusivity of the location itself."



KREEVA upholds the idea that genuine luxury originates from exclusivity. Because of this concept, KREEVA has selected very desirable locations for their developments, such as significant neighbourhoods in South Delhi and Gurgaon's City Centre. The company's goal is to construct homes in areas where there is a consistent and targeted demand for ultra-luxury living.



KREEVA’s first project is expected to be launched near City Centre in Gurugram, followed by additional developments across South Delhi. The company is also exploring prominent micro-markets in Gurgram. These include Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension Road and Southern Peripheral Road together with plans to expand into the Noida Expressway region in future. These carefully chosen areas are known for their elite appeal, connectivity, and potential to attract the most discerning buyers.



Unlike its counterparts, KREEVA conducts extensive market research to tailor its projects to exactly meet the needs of high-net-worth buyers simultaneously with keeping pace with its customer-focused philosophy. So far, KREEVA has claimed to have surveyed over 1,000 families across Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, and Ghaziabad, gathering insights to ensure each residence reflects both the explicit and nuanced desires of its affluent clientele.



"For us it is important to understand what the top 1% truly desire, then only we can build residences that align with their expectations be it from architectural detailing to offering lifestyle amenities. This process helps us while we craft homes that fulfils both the spoken and unspoken requirements of our clients. This makes each development truly special," added Mr. Jain.



Kreeva is committed to upholding the highest standards of architecture and design. Accordingly, it plans to collaborate with leading architects and luxury hospitality service providers with aim to offer residents a genuinely exclusive experience. The company works with top-tier firms to ensure timely, high-quality project delivery.



"We have recently signed a joint development agreement with industry stalwarts like Shapoorji Pallonji and collaborations like these enhance our capabilities with allowing us to remain at the forefront of luxury real estate development. Our commitment to quality and strategic partnerships altogether ensures that each KREEVA property sets new benchmarks of excellence in luxury and the customers can rely on its enduring value ," Mr. Jain elucidated.



With a strong focus on financial discipline and rigorous market analysis, KREEVA ensures that every project is backed by complete financial closure before its launch, thereby minimising risks and supporting seamless project execution. This approach to capital management and its focused strategy in prime Delhi-NCR markets are integral to KREEVA’s ambition of becoming one of India’s most respected brands in the ultra-luxury real estate sector.

Through meticulous planning, KREEVA is setting a new standard in luxury real estate. The company relies on strategic partnerships and maintains a strong commitment to high-quality offerings. Each of these efforts is designed to exceed the expectations of today’s elite homebuyers. KREEVA’s aim is to deliver a rare and distinguished lifestyle. By focusing on exclusive neighbourhoods across Delhi-NCR, the company is providing a luxury experience unlike any other.

Website: https://kreevaindia.com/

