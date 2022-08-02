Search icon
Resident of Bengaluru? KPTCL works to cause major power cuts in August; Know the affected divisions

BESCOM has stated that these tasks would be completed every day of the month from 9 am to 6 pm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 09:14 AM IST

File Photo

The Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL), a government-run electric power transmission corporation, has updated the planned activities it will be carrying out in August, according to Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), Bengaluru city's electricity manager.

BESCOM has stated  that these tasks would be completed every day of the month from 9 am to 6 pm. The data posted on the BESCOM website indicates that practically every day of the month, from August 1 to August 28, is slated for work.

The Whitefield division has a number of projects scheduled that might last anywhere from 57 hours to three days to seven days. For some of these projects, BESCOM authorities will make alternative power arrangements, while load will be affected for others.

The corporation has been given permission by the authorities to carry out many of these projects in Bengaluru in August. BESCOM divisions will work on projects, which will comprise preventive, quarterly, half-yearly, and annual maintenance tasks, among others.

Here's the list of BESCOM divisions to be affected-

Kanakapura, Ramanagara, Maddur, HSR, several parts of Chandapura, many areas in Magadi, Nelamangala, Kengeri, Hosakote, Nandagudi, Devanhalli, Avalahalli, Chintamani, Chikkaballapura, KGF, Kolar, Division W5, W3 And W4 of the Vidhana Soudha, RR Nagar Division W2, several divisions and sub-divisions in Jayanagar, Rajajinagar, HSR Layout, Koramangala, Indiranagar, Whitefield Division, Shivajinagar Division, Hebbal Division, Additional Central Division, Yelahanka New Town, Malleshwaram, Jalahalli, Hebbal Additional Central Sub-divisions, NRS Division, etc.

