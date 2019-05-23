Kozhikode Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Kerala: Congress set to hold seat with bigger margin

CPI(M) A Pradeep Kumar, Congress' MK Raghavan and BJP's Adv KP Prakash Babu were the key candidates in the fray in 2019 elections.

Kozhikode Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Congress candidate MK Raghavan has retained his seat by a margin of 85225 votes over CPM's A Pradeep Kumar. He had won the seat with a margin of about 17000 in 2014.

Raghavan scored 493444 votes (45.85%) to Pradeep's 408219 (37.93%). Prakash Babu of the BJP secured 161216 votes (14.98%).

The constituency went to polls on April 23 in the third phase of Lok Sabha election. CPI(M) A Pradeep Kumar, Congress' MK Raghavan and BJP's Adv KP Prakash Babu were the key candidates in the fray in 2019 elections.

Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency profile

The constituency had a tough battle between CPI(M) A Pradeep Kumar and Congress-UDF candidate MK Raghavan. Pradeep has been a 3-time MLA who has represented Kozhikode constituency while Congress has fielded a popular face in the region.

One of the factors which will affect the election result in Kozhikode constituency is the minority vote. Going by the trend in Lok Sabha elections here, it has only been four times when Left candidates have registered a victory in Kozhikode because generally, voters look for a party which is more likely to form the government at the Centre.

Out of 20 Lok Sabha seats, the Congress is contesting on 16 seats and has allotted 4 seats to its alliance partners.

As part of NDA's alliance in Kerala, BJP is contesting on 14 seats, Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) on 5 seats and PC Thomas-led Kerala Congress on 1 seat.

Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

CPI(M): A Pradeep Kumar

Congress: MK Raghavan

BJP: Adv KP Prakash Babu

Kozhikode Lok Sabha results in 2014, 2009 and 2004

2014: MK Raghavan of the Congress got 397615 votes. He defeated A Vijayaraghavan of the CPI(M) who received 380732 votes.

2009: MK Raghavan of the Congress received 342309 votes. He thrashed Adv PA Mohamed Riyas of the CPI(M) who secured 341471 votes.



2004: MP Veerendra Kumar of the JD(S) received 340111 votes and defeated Adv V Balaram of the Congress who got 274785 votes.

List of all 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala

Alappuzha, Alathur, Attingal, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Mavelikkara, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Ponnani, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Vadakara and Wayanad

Lok Sabha elections 2019 were held in 7 phases.