Kottayam Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Kerala: Thomas Chazikadan of UDF's Kerala Congress (M) holds seat for his party

CPI(M) VN Vasavan, Kerala Congress (M) Thomas Chazikadan and PC Thomas of the Kerala Congress (part of BJP alliance) were the key candidates in the fray in 2019.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 24, 2019, 01:49 PM IST

Kottayam Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Thomas Chazhikadan of the UDF ally Kerala Congress (M) has held Kottayam for his party by a margin of 106259 votes. 

Chazhikadan secured 421046 votes (46.25%) to 314787 votes (34.58%) scored by VN Vasavan of the CPM. PC Thomas of NDA ally Kerala Congress 155135 votes (17.04%).

The constituency voted on April 23 in the third phase of Lok Sabha election. CPI(M) VN Vasavan, Kerala Congress (M) Thomas Chazikadan and PC Thomas of the Kerala Congress (part of BJP alliance) were the key candidates in the fray in 2019. 

Kottayam Lok Sabha constituency profile

Neither the Congress or the BJP fielded their candidates and instead allotted the seat to their respective alliance partners. 

The Congress allotted the seat to Kerala Congress (M) representative Thomas Chazhikadan while BJP has allotted the seat to Kerala Congress led by Adv PC Thomas. 

Another candidate in the fray was Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) EV Prakash. 

Kottayam marks significant importance for the Kerala Congress since its the constituency where the party was formed.

As part of NDA's alliance in Kerala, BJP is contesting on 14 seats, Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) on 5 seats and PC Thomas-led Kerala Congress on 1 seat.

Kottayam Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

CPI(M): VN Vasavan 
Kerala Congress (M): Thomas Chazikadan
Adv PC Thomas: Candidate of the Kerala Congress (Part of NDA alliance)

Kottayam Lok Sabha results in 2014, 2009 and 2004

2014: Jose K Mani (M) of the Kerala Congress (M) received 424194 votes. He defeated Adv Mathew T Thomas (M) of the JD(S) who secured 303595 votes.

2009: Jose K Mani (M) of the Kerala Congress (M) received 404962 votes. He thrashed Suresh Kurup of the CPI(M) who secured 333392 votes.
 
2004: K Suresh Kurup of the CPI(M) secured 341213 votes. He defeated Anto Antony of Congress who got 298299 votes.

List of all 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala

Alappuzha, Alathur, Attingal, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Mavelikkara, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Ponnani, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Vadakara and Wayanad

Lok Sabha elections 2019 were held in 7 phases.

