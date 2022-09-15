Kottayam, Kerala: Stray dog kills 12-year-old girl

Dog (File)

Amid a string of dog attacks, a stray dog in Kerala's Kottayam attacked a minor girl and killed her.

Locals said several cases of dog bites have emerged recently and demanded they be rehabilitated to a different location.

After the continuous reports of stray dog attacks, Kerala has decided to seek permission from the Supreme Court to kill violent and rabies-infected dogs

Minister for local self-governments M B Rajesh has informed that the state will conduct a massive vaccination drive for vaccinating stray dogs. The drive will be conducted from 20 September to 20 October 2022.

Rajesh said that they are also looking at the possibility of giving oral vaccination to dogs through food and also a meeting will be held with hotels, Restaurant associations, meat merchants, and auditoriums to ensure that waste is disposed of properly.

Notably, hearing a petition filed by the Animal Welfare Board of India, challenging a 2006 judgment of the Kerala High Court which empowered local self-government institutions to kill stray dogs, the Supreme Court earlier had said that a solution must be found to address the stray dog issue menace and balance the same with animal rights.

With inputs from ANI