Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Kottayam, Kerala: Stray dog kills 12-year-old girl

Locals said several cases of dog bites have emerged recently and demanded they be rehabilitated to a different location.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 04:00 PM IST

Kottayam, Kerala: Stray dog kills 12-year-old girl
Dog (File)

Amid a string of dog attacks, a stray dog in Kerala's Kottayam attacked a minor girl and killed her. 

Locals said several cases of dog bites have emerged recently and demanded they be rehabilitated to a different location.  

After the continuous reports of stray dog attacks, Kerala has decided to seek permission from the Supreme Court to kill violent and rabies-infected dogs

Minister for local self-governments M B Rajesh has informed that the state will conduct a massive vaccination drive for vaccinating stray dogs. The drive will be conducted from 20 September to 20 October 2022. 

Rajesh said that they are also looking at the possibility of giving oral vaccination to dogs through food and also a meeting will be held with hotels, Restaurant associations, meat merchants, and auditoriums to ensure that waste is disposed of properly.

Notably, hearing a petition filed by the Animal Welfare Board of India, challenging a 2006 judgment of the Kerala High Court which empowered local self-government institutions to kill stray dogs, the Supreme Court earlier had said that a solution must be found to address the stray dog issue menace and balance the same with animal rights. 

With inputs from ANI

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Oppo F21s Pro launched in India: Price, Features and Specifications
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.