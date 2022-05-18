Kota: Crocodile drags 38-year-old man into river, search on

Khatauli: Police have been searching for the man.

In a shocking incident, a crocodile attacked a 38-year-old man in Rajasthan's Khatoli town and dragged him inside a river. The man had been bathing when the crocodile attacked him. The victim has been missing.

According to witnesses, Billoo had been bathing in Khatoli's Parvati river early morning at Ram Ghat. A crocodile attacked him and dragged him into the river. Other people bathing in the river informed the police about the incident.

The authorities have been searching for the man for several hours now. They have also sought help from Kota's SDRF team to locate the man.

The police are wary of entering the river because of the presence of crocodiles. Rescue operations are underway.

Earlier this month, a crocodile had killed a child in Uttar Pradesh. The boy had been bathing in a pond when the reptile attacked him.